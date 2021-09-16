‘Are you kidding?’ Fans in disbelief at off-the-wall catch by Orioles star Mullins as he robs Yankees of home run (VIDEO)
With two outs in the top of the second inning, Yankees star Gary Sanchez drove a deep ball to center field, seemingly assured of a home run for his team.
But he wasn’t counting on some incredible athleticism from Mullins, who used the wall to time his jump to perfection, snatching the ball and robbing Sanchez of his homer.
.@cedmull30 really did that. 🤯(MLB x @HankookTireUSA) pic.twitter.com/TncjiTLFAy— MLB (@MLB) September 15, 2021
“He got it! Are you kidding?” yelled the stunned commentary team. “No way! No way!”
“That was the most incredible catch,” said Orioles pitcher John Means after watching his teammate bail him out. “I was in awe.”
Likewise impressed was MLB writer Britt Ghiroli, who called it the best catch she had witnessed first-hand.
Cedric Mullins just made the best catch I’ve ever seen in person: pic.twitter.com/6v67BUjzHk— Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) September 15, 2021
Sadly for 2021 All-Star Mullins, his efforts were ultimately in vain as Baltimore fell to a 4-3 defeat at Oriole Park – the second loss in a row in their three-game series with the Yankees.
The struggling Orioles are rock bottom of the American League Eastern standings with a 46-99 record.
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.