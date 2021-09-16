 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘Not doing what they had to’: Pep Guardiola lifts lid on viral touchline rant at Man City stars Mahrez & Grealish (VIDEO)

16 Sep, 2021 09:53
Get short URL
‘Not doing what they had to’: Pep Guardiola lifts lid on viral touchline rant at Man City stars Mahrez & Grealish (VIDEO)
Guardiola was seen shouting at Mahrez on the touchline. © Action Images via Reuters / Twitter @BTSport
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has cleared up his viral touchline rant at wingers Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish after the pair were berated by their livid boss during the Champions League victory over RB Leipzig.

City opened their Champions League campaign with a 6-3 home win against the Germans, but Guardiola was evidently unhappy with some elements of his team’s performance.

With City 4-2 ahead at the Etihad in the 63rd minute, Guardiola was seen in a heated conversation with Moroccan winger Mahrez, shouting and gesticulating wildly.

There were similar scenes with England wingman Grealish.

Guardiola, 50, later revealed what had wound him up quite so much, suggesting the pair had neglected their defensive duties. 

“We spoke at half-time about the way we had to do it and they didn’t do it. But it happens,” said the Catalan.

“[Leipzig] are so fast to attack in behind. So it’s not absolutely easy to control it. But you regain that ball, there are many players in front of the ball.”

Grealish, who arrived from Aston Villa for a British record £100 million fee in August, also confirmed that defensive duties had been the gist of the dressing-down from his boss.  

“That was just defensive work. I won’t go too much into it because he might want the same tactics for the weekend,” said the 26-year-old.

“That’s what the manager’s like, he’s always wanting more defensively and offensively. And obviously he’s someone that I’m going to listen to after everything he’s done in the game. So obviously he’s just giving out useful information."

Indeed, Grealish and Mahrez aren’t the first to be publicly berated by Guardiola – a trait which even extends to opposition players.

The two-time Champions League-winning manager famously grabbed hold of Southampton’s Nathan Redmond after Manchester City played them in 2017, giving him an animated pep talk.

On Wednesday night the hosts had opened up a 2-0 lead thanks to Nathan Ake and an own goal from Nordi Mukiele, but were pegged back by Christopher Nkunku before Mahrez scored from the penalty sport in first-half injury time.

The entertainment continued after the break as Nkunku scored a second for Leipzig on 52 minutes before club-record signing Grealish struck on his maiden Champions League appearance shortly afterwards to put City 4-2 ahead.

City saw out the game after further strikes from Joao Cancelo and Gabriel Jesus, but not before impressive French youngster Nkunku had completed his hat-trick.

Leipzig were forced to play the closing stages with 10 men after former City defender Angelino received a second yellow card in the 79th minute. 

With swathes of the stands empty at the 55,000-seater Etihad, Guardiola admitted he would like to see more fans at City’s home – which is derisively dubbed ‘the Emptyhad’ by rival supporters for its supposed lack of atmosphere.

“The last three games we’ve played here we’ve scored 16 goals. I would like more people to come to the next game on Saturday,” said the City boss.

RT
Guardiola wants more City fans at the Etihad. © Reuters

City are aiming to retain their Premier League title and go one better than their losing appearance in last season’s Champions League final.

Guardiola’s men take on Southampton and Chelsea in their next Premier League outings, before traveling to Paris Saint-Germain for a blockbuster Champions League clash on September 28.

The star-studded Parisians only managed a draw in their Champions League opener at Club Brugge in Belgian, despite starting with a line-up that included an attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.    

Also on rt.com Rival fans beg Lionel Messi for mercy – and PSG oblige as all-star line-up falls flat on Argentine star’s Champions League debut

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies