‘It may just have saved his life’: F1 champ Hamilton escapes after rival’s car lands on his in ‘absolutely bizarre’ crash (VIDEO)

Lewis Hamilton and main rival Max Verstappen have crashed out of the Italian Grand Prix in a dramatic collision that almost flipped the back of the standings leader's car onto the Brit's head.

Reigning champion Hamilton made a desperate attempt to drive off after being grounded on the side of the track following the clash with Verstappen, which started with the pair locking wheels and ended with the Belgian-Dutch star's car tipping up into the air and landing on part of the competing Mercedes.

While steam appeared to emanate from both vehicles, Hamilton kept his engine running in a doomed ploy to continue racing after 27 laps at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

A team order appeared to tell Hamilton to switch off his engine, ensuring that the leaders in the title race both bounced out less than two months after a hugely controversial incident in which Verstappen's British Grand Prix came to a harrowing end when the pair again collided, earning Hamilton a 10-second penalty and accusations of recklessness on that occasion.

Max Verstappen has to sometimes use his head man.He wasn't gonna make that corner ahead of Lewis Hamilton.I'll be surprised if there are people out here who will defend this.Costly and stupid mistake.#ItalianGP#F1pic.twitter.com/tEkfNw8l7k — The GLikeCoop 💙 (@ItsKingWanga) September 12, 2021

"What the..." asked the official Mercedes Twitter account, responding shortly after the team had celebrated their star taking the lead in the race.

"Lewis is out of the Italian GP. For everyone asking, Lewis is OK. He's on his way back to the paddock now."

This angle of the Hamilton-Verstappen crash is absolutely nuts. Thank god for the halo, Hamilton’s head coulda been taken off pic.twitter.com/YJEJACRNTl — Joe (@JoeRiveraSN) September 12, 2021

The halo saved Lewis Hamilton’s life pic.twitter.com/9NlHpANluf — 📢 𝕁𝕠𝕤𝕙 💬 (@JoshHubama) September 12, 2021

Mercedes stated that the incident, which sent Verstappen's wheels heading perilously close to Hamilton's head, would be subject to an investigation.

Some shocked viewers pointed out that the halo – a crash-protection innovation made of a curved bar which is to protect drivers' heads – had saved Hamilton from a potentially serious injury.

The Halo may have just saved Lewis Hamilton’s life. Thank goodness for it. pic.twitter.com/TgMFRkTcRJ — Jake Humphrey 💙 (@mrjakehumphrey) September 12, 2021

I look forward to Christian Horner'sensuing PowerPoint presentation where he tries to assign 100% blame to Lewis Hamilton for that crash. F1 should livestream the hearing. — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) September 12, 2021

"The halo may have just saved Lewis Hamilton’s life," reported one broadcaster, sharing a close-up photo of the scare. "Thank goodness for it."

Arguments over apportioning blame began just as swiftly as they had when the adversaries clashed in July.

Verstappen was totally airborne after hitting that curb. Crazy — Joe (@JoeRiveraSN) September 12, 2021

Fucking terrifying — Stan (@Crewsett) September 12, 2021

"I look forward to Christian Horner's ensuing PowerPoint presentation where he tries to assign 100 percent blame to Lewis Hamilton for that crash," said one reporter, namechecking the boss of Vertappen's Red Bull Racing team who was furious with Hamilton over his driver's high-velocity exit at Silverstone. "F1 should livestream the hearing."

"Max Verstappen has to sometimes use his head man," said another. "He wasn't going to make that corner ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

Really was, insane when you see it in slow motion, so much worse than you realized seeing it in real speed — Joe (@JoeRiveraSN) September 12, 2021

Watching the replay with the incident involving Verstappen and Hamilton and the Halo is the real Hero here keeping a driver safe. Don’t agree with max walking off without checking if Lewis is okay but the this is what happens in the heat of a moment. #F1#ItalianGP — Wacko Jacko (@WakoJacko1995) September 12, 2021

"I'll be surprised if there are people out here who will defend this. Costly and stupid mistake."

A commentator for Sky Sports described the crash as "absolutely bizarre". "Verstappen – his car's not just beached, but it's wedged into the gravel," they observed.

Max Verstappen is an utter bellend. What a clown. He has no place in F1. He is a danger to himself and to others. If it wasn’t for the Halo Lewis would be severely injured right now. Max needs to answer for this! #ItalianGP#crashstappenpic.twitter.com/uxvNHuc5oh — Liam (@liamw_1992) September 12, 2021

Verstappen being like “that’s what happens when you don’t leave enough space” when he had literally ALL THAT INTERIOR CHICANE RUNOFF 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Yvdonrd7qn — Sam 2 (@SamAKAPeaches) September 12, 2021

Verstappen, who started the day on pole, was quoted to have told his team on the radio: "That's what happens when you don't give space."

That prompted an angry reaction from fans who felt he had been too aggressive given the space that seemed to be available.

Scenes at the Netflix headquarters as Verstappen and Hamilton take each other out of the race. #ItalianGPpic.twitter.com/3BjKg1gGxM — J!M (@OnlyFans____) September 12, 2021

That is the replay of the season in F1 - Verstappen's car over Hamilton's head with just the halo protecting the driver from getting squashed by the rear tyre. Unreal to watch and thankful to the guy that projected the halo device protecting lives in a F1 race. — Calin Mates (@MrCalinMates) September 12, 2021

Some joked that the producers behind 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive', the hugely popular documentary on Netflix following the thrills and spills of Formula One, would be pleased by the latest drama to hit a Grand Prix.

Mercedes accused Red Bull of attempting to smear Hamilton's reputation after his previous crash with Verstappen, and the 36-year-old was bullish afterwards, insisting that he would not have acted differently despite copping ample criticism.

Daniel Ricciardo earned his first win for McLaren to secure a one-two finish for the team as Lando Norris came second on Sunday. Russian driver Nikita Mazepin retired from the race with 10 laps to go.