‘Strangest thing that’s ever happened at a game’: Plummeting cat saved by American flag during college football showdown (VIDEO)

A stray cat has gone viral for struggling to keep its grip on the upper deck of Miami's Hard Rock Stadium in a terrifying incident during a college football game, falling to safety in an American flag held out by fans.

The incident took place in the first quarter of a meeting between Miami and Appalachian State.

In video footage that has widely circulated, the feline struggles while dangling with two paws and hangs from a single paw that is caught on a hanging wire before falling to safety.

"They were trying to grab it from above and they couldn’t reach it but they were scaring it downward," commented the University of Miami's facilities manager Craig Cromer, who brings his wife and the Star Spangled Banner to every home game as a season ticket holder.

Well this may be the craziest thing I’ve seen at a college football game #HardRockCatpic.twitter.com/qfQgma23Xm — Hollywood (@DannyWQAM) September 11, 2021

"It hung there for a little while with its two front paws, then one paw, then I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s coming soon,’" Cromer went on.

The video shows the cat bounces off the flag, then being scooped up by other attendees in the student section.

Before stadium security workers could take the cat away, the crowd went wild at the quick-thinking rescue.

CAT SURVIVES FALL AT HARD ROCK STADIUM!!!! #SaveTheCatpic.twitter.com/oPNGgfUltZ — Yianni Laros (@Yiannithemvp) September 11, 2021

Miami coach Manny Diaz told of how he learned about the incident only after the Hurricanes beat Appalachian State by a score of 25-23.

"I don’t know anything about that or what was going on," Diaz admitted.

"But I’ll tell you, if the cat will help us in our red-zone offense, I’m going to see if we can give it a scholarship."

The cat has reportedly not shown any signs of injury and the Cromers were fine other than being sprayed by the animal and suffering some beverage spillages.

"[It's the] strangest thing that’s ever happened at a game," said Cromer's spouse, Kimberly.

The clip of the fall has now been seen well over four million times, with arguments in the comments section ranging on everything from the usefulness of the American flag to the treatment of homeless veterans.

Others were offended that the "terrified" cat was held up "like Simba" so that people could have their "hero moment" – and others suggested that animals often fall from great heights unscathed.