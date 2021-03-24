 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hermitage 'oracle cat' to return to predict results of Euro 2020 matches in St. Petersburg

24 Mar, 2021 18:13
Hermitage cat Achilles © Sputnik / Alexander Galperin
A deaf cat named Achilles, who lives in the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, will return to predict the results of UEFA Euro 2020 matches being played in Russia’s northern capital this coming summer.

The snow-white feline made forecasts during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, accurately predicting the results of four group-stage matches he was asked to foretell, including the opening game between Russia and Saudi Arabia, which the hosts won 5-0.

However, his next predictions turned out to be wrong, as the cat failed to choose eventual match winners on three occasions.

Achilles makes his predictions by choosing one of two pet bowls with food he is offered to eat. The bowls have the flags beside them of the countries taking part in the games.

Hermitage cat Achilles, who predicted results of St. Petersburg matches during the 2018 World Cup, has proved that he is a true oracle who was loved by fans. I think everyone will wait for his forecasts and it would be wrong to ignore these expectations. We support the idea of inviting him, if Achilles agrees to participate,” said St. Petersburg vice-governor Boris Piotrovsky.

St. Petersburg will host three group matches and one quarter-final during the biggest European football contest this coming summer.

The competition will be held across 12 host cities from June 11 till July 11.

