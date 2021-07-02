Oracle cat: St. Petersburg predictor Achilles returns to pick winner over dinner of Spain against Switzerland at Euro 2020

In the news fans have been waiting for, deaf cat Achilles, who resides in St. Petersburg's Hermitage Museum, has given his prediction for this evening's Euro 2020 quarterfinal match between Spain and Switzerland ahead of kick-off.

The snow-white feline first rose to fame during the 2018 World Cup held in Russia, proving bang on the money with the results of no fewer than four games he was asked to predict the outcome of.

That included the opening match between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia, won 5-0 by the home side, although he later failed with his forebodings three times further along in the competition.

Кот Ахилл предсказал Ирану победу в матче против Марокко #ЧМ2018pic.twitter.com/bOdLPJwA2x — НТВ (@ntvru) June 15, 2018

Achilles has returned to action for Euro 2020 with a number of group and knockout matches, including this afternoon's quarterfinal between Spain and Switzerland played in his hometown.

The resident mouse-chaser at the institution has already correctly named Italy to beat Turkey and, in a possible lack of confidence in his homeland, picked Belgium to beat Russia.

In time-honored fashion, Achilles was allowed to take his pick between two bowls of food either side of him on a table at the museum, each carrying a flag of the team involved.

This time, he headed left to deign that Luis Enrique's men will come out on top against the Swiss, who dumped favorites and world champions France out on penalties earlier this week.

If he's correct, La Roja will take on the winner of Belgium v Italy, which takes place later on this evening, in the semifinals.