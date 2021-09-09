 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘We are fine’: Germany national team says mid-air scare that forced plane to make emergency landing was ‘precautionary’ measure

9 Sep, 2021 09:58
Germany's football team stopped in Edinburgh following a flight problem © Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters | © David Moir / Reuters
Germany's national team has reassured worried fans after a flight back from a World Cup game, thought to be carrying stars including Chelsea's Timo Werner, Kai Haverz and Antonio Rudiger, was forced to make an emergency landing.

Die Mannschaft were returning from their 4-0 win in Iceland when the aircraft experienced difficulties at 29,000 feet over Scotland, swiftly diverting its course to make a 4am stop in Edinburgh.

The nature of the drama is unclear and it is not known whether the plane was damaged, according to reports.

The Boeing 737 had taken off from Reykjavik at 1.05am local time and is likely to have been carrying the likes of Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan among its passengers.

"Our flight home has been diverted to Edinburgh in order to carry out a precautionary safety inspection on the plane," tweeted Germany's official account alongside a photo of a cup of coffee.

"Everyone is fine and patiently waiting while the staff go about their business calmly and professionally. Another coffee it is, then."

Bayern Munich players Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich and Serge Gnabry are said not to have been on the flight because they wanted to get some sleep in the team hotel before flying to Munich on a regular flight at 7.20am local time.

Tobi Altschaffl, German newspaper Bild's reporter on Bayern and Germany, said that the scare had left stars in limbo.

"The [German FA] DFB players have been on the plane in Edinburgh for several hours," he reported at around 9.30am local time in Scotland. "Onward travel is currently uncertain."

The news will be of concern to Blues boss Thomas Tuchel during a typically packed schedule for his internationals.

Werner, Haverz and Rudiger are likely to have had little recovery time or sleep with little more than 48 hours left before their side's Premier League match at home to Aston Villa.

Chelsea then face their first Champions League match of the season when Russian heavyweights Zenit St. Petersburg visit Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening.

Bayern have an even more demanding week ahead: the German champions travel to boss Julian Nagelsmann's former side, Leipzig, on Saturday, then visit Barcelona on Tuesday in their Champions League opener.

