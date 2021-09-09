Motors for medals: Russia’s Olympic prizewinners to be rewarded with fleet of brand new cars at official Kremlin ceremony
Russia's athletes picked up a very respectable medal haul throughout the Tokyo Olympics, wracking up a total of 20 golds, 28 silvers and 23 bronze medals throughout the event to finish in fifth position in the overall medals table.
To mark their achievement, details of a traditional ceremony to celebrate Russian athletes' impressive showing in Tokyo have been announced, with September 10 revealed as the date for event which will take place in the Kremlin, per the executive director of the Russian Olympians Support Fund, Alexander Katushev.
"The ceremony is to take place on Friday, September 10, immediately after the Olympians receive state awards in the Kremlin," said Katushev.
But while the celebrations to honor Russia's outstanding athletes is public knowledge, Katushev is keeping his cards close to his chest when it comes to the specific model of car which will be presented.
"Let's keep the intrigue. But I can say that these will be decent, very high-quality cars," he said – even though officials elsewhere have already hinted the vehicles will be BMWs.
Katushev stated that there will be three separate classes of car being awarded, with the highest class being given to the sportspeople who successfully returned home with gold – but that's not to mean that those who secured Russia's 23 bronze medals will be disappointed.
"At the same time, we strove to ensure that the cars looked similar," added Katushev.
Awarding cars to successful athletes has become something of a tradition, with the same ceremony taking place after previous editions of the Summer and Winter Games, including the Rio Olympics five years ago.
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.