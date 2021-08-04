 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Six appeal: Russian artistic swimming star Romashina lands historic Olympic gold as she & Kolesnichenko take Tokyo title

4 Aug, 2021 12:16
Svetlana Romashina and Svetlana Kolesnichenko won gold in Tokyo. © Reuters
Svetlana Romashina became the most successful artistic swimmer in Olympic history as she and duet partner Svetlana Kolesnichenko won gold in the Tokyo pool with another flawless display on Wednesday.

Appearing in black spider-themed swimwear, Romashina and Kolesnichenko finished top of the pile in the women’s duet after their free routine, ending with a total of 195.9079 points.

That put the duo comfortably ahead of China's Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan in second, with Ukrainian pair Marta Fiedina and Anastasiya Savchuk taking home the bronze medal.

For Romashina, 31, the title is her sixth at the Olympic Games – adding to her double gold at both the Rio and London Games and single title in Beijing – putting her out on her own as the most successful Olympian her sport has ever seen.

The Muscovite also has a remarkable 21 world championship titles to her name. 

The gold for Kolesnichenko, 27, was her second at the Olympics after she won the team title in Rio. Kolesnichenko is also a 16-time world champion.  

Svetlana Romashina and partner Svetlana Kolesnichenko scooped Tokyo gold. © Reuters

Russian swimmers – this time competing under the banner of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) – have been all-conquering in artistic swimming events (formerly known as synchronized swimming) in recent editions of the Games, winning both the duet and team events at the past five editions of the Olympics prior to Tokyo.

Romashina has completed a hat-trick of titles in the duet, having won her past two golds with Natalia Ishchenko – whom she now moves ahead of in the all-time gold medal stakes.  

Romashina and Kolesnichenko tasted gold again. © Reuters

Romashina was hailed for another incredible showing on Wednesday, where fans described her as a "legend" following yet another typically "impeccable" performance. 

Remarkably, Romashina will go for Olympic gold number seven when she competes as part of the ROC team later this week. 

The gold on Wednesday was the ROC's 14th at this summer's Games, putting them sixth in the medal table.  

