Germany star Boateng set for Munich court date over claims he assaulted ex-girlfriend – with threat of up to FIVE YEARS in jail
The former Bayern Munich star is accused of injuring Sherin Senler during a row when the pair were on holiday with their children.
The hearing had originally been scheduled for December but was postponed due to the Covid pandemic.
According to German outlet Bild, Boateng is accused of causing intentional bodily harm by hurling “a small glass candle holder” at his ex-partner.
A lawyer for Boateng says the defender denies the claims he injured Senler, but if found guilty he could be fined or even face up to five years in jail, according to AFP.
A verdict in the case could be returned as early as the same day.
After 10 years at Bayern Munich which saw him help the club to two Champions League titles among an array of domestic honors, Boateng made the switch to French club Lyon during the summer transfer window.
Boateng has been capped 76 times by his country but has been dogged by a turbulent off-pitch life in recent months.
Locked in a bitter legal battle with Senler over the custody of their twins, Boateng has also had to deal with the suicide of another ex-girlfriend, Kasia Lenhardt, who was found dead in a Berlin flat in February.
Lenhardt took her life just a week after splitting up with the 33-year-old football star, who was on international duty with Germany at the time of the tragedy.Also on rt.com German World Cup winner Jerome Boateng’s ex-girlfriend found dead just a week after pair split
