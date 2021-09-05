‘Devastated and heartbroken’: Footballer dies after collapsing with suspected cardiac arrest during FA Youth Cup match
The fixture took place at Regatta Way in Gamston in England's East Midlands.
As West Bridgford Colts hosted Boston United, the action had to be halted and the game was abandoned when Dylan Rich, 17, of the home team became unwell.
Fans were asked to leave as a spokeswoman for the East Midlands Ambulance service later confirmed that they received a call at 19.50 to attend an emergency.
"We sent two ambulances and a fast response car, and the air ambulance were in attendance," she explained, adding: "We transported one patient to the Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, by land ambulance."
A statement from The @FA: pic.twitter.com/bdtlR6QF54— The FA (@FA) September 5, 2021
On Sunday, the Colts confirmed that the youngster had been unable to recover and had tragically passed away, while the English FA also sent its "deepest condolences".
"It is with great sadness that, following the events of Thursday evening, we have to announce the tragic passing of Dylan Rich," an official statement began.
"This news has left everyone involved with our club devastated and heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents Mike and Anna, his sister Lucy and Dylan’s family, friends and teammates.
"The club would like to thank everyone within the Colts and wider football community for the hundreds of heartfelt messages and thoughts that we have received over the past few days," it continued.
"The Club will provide all the support it can to those players and club officials impacted by this tragic event, but for now there are no further words possible, and we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time."Also on rt.com Besiktas defender Fabrice N'Sakala 'doing quite well' in hospital as another alarming on-pitch collapse hits football
Dear readers and commenters,
We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.
Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,
RT Team.