‘Devastated and heartbroken’: Footballer dies after collapsing with suspected cardiac arrest during FA Youth Cup match

A young footballer's death of a suspected cardiac arrest has been confirmed by his club after he became unwell during an FA Youth Cup match in Nottinghamshire, UK, and fans were asked to leave the stadium.

The fixture took place at Regatta Way in Gamston in England's East Midlands.

As West Bridgford Colts hosted Boston United, the action had to be halted and the game was abandoned when Dylan Rich, 17, of the home team became unwell.

Fans were asked to leave as a spokeswoman for the East Midlands Ambulance service later confirmed that they received a call at 19.50 to attend an emergency.

"We sent two ambulances and a fast response car, and the air ambulance were in attendance," she explained, adding: "We transported one patient to the Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, by land ambulance."

On Sunday, the Colts confirmed that the youngster had been unable to recover and had tragically passed away, while the English FA also sent its "deepest condolences".

"It is with great sadness that, following the events of Thursday evening, we have to announce the tragic passing of Dylan Rich," an official statement began.

"This news has left everyone involved with our club devastated and heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents Mike and Anna, his sister Lucy and Dylan’s family, friends and teammates.

"The club would like to thank everyone within the Colts and wider football community for the hundreds of heartfelt messages and thoughts that we have received over the past few days," it continued.

"The Club will provide all the support it can to those players and club officials impacted by this tragic event, but for now there are no further words possible, and we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time."