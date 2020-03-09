On-field tragedy: Nigerian football player dies after colliding with opponent

A Nigeria Professional League (NPL) football game ended up in tragedy after Nasarawa United player Chieme Martins passed away following an on-pitch collision.

The fatal accident took place on Sunday during a match between Nasarawa United and Katsina United when Martins lost consciousness mid-game after colliding with a player from the opposing team.

Doctors of the two clubs rushed to help the player, but their efforts to revive him appeared in vain, as Martins died in a local hospital soon after the on-field drama.

According to witnesses an ambulance which was stationed at the stadium did not start and the player was taken to Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia in a press crew vehicle.

AGONY! Nasarawa United players in tears after Chieme Martins was confirmed dead after Sunday’s NPFL clash vs Katsina United. Martins slumped following a collision, however, he gave up the ghost stranded as the Peugeot 406 ambulance stationed match venue did not start 😭🕯️😭😭🕯️ pic.twitter.com/PbIms2NkXP — Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) March 8, 2020

Chairman of the League Management Committee (LMC) Shehu Dikko said he is waiting for the results of an autopsy to establish the cause of death.

“We commiserate with Nasarawa United and the immediate family of the late player,” Dikko said in a statement.

“It is hoped that the findings of the autopsy would inform subsequent measures, if any, that have not been addressed by the existing standard procedure.”

In the wake of the tragedy the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) said that no matches should be played unless all stadiums are provided with the necessary medical equipment and personnel.