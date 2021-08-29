Ron number? Confusion continues as Ronaldo & Cavani BOTH listed on Premier League site as ‘7’ for Man Utd

The Premier League has caused confusion by listing both Cristiano Ronaldo and strike rival Edinson Cavani as wearing the number 7 jersey for Manchester United following the Portuguese superstar's return to the club.

As the Red Devils could not get him registered in time after making a last-minute purchase from Juventus on a two-year contract, Ronaldo will not form part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad for Sunday's trip to Wolves.

With World Cup qualifiers for Portugal taking over the footballing calendar at the beginning of next month, Ronaldo's second debut since leaving for Real Madrid in 2009 is penciled in for Newcastle United's visit to Old Trafford, in what could be the perfect homecoming for the 36-year-old.

Up until now, though, there has been confusion about whether Ronaldo would be able to assume his coveted '7' jersey made famous at the club by other players such as David Beckham, Eric Cantona and George best in addition to the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Both Ronaldo and Cavani have 7 on the official Premier League website

Currently occupied by Cavani, there has been no correspondence from the Uruguayan as to whether he will surrender the number to his fellow veteran, with whom he will battle for minutes as United's central target man.

Cavani too is still yet to make an appearance this term, complicating matters further, while the Premier League has added to the confusion by listing both men on its official website under the number.

In the Premier League Handbook for the current 2021/22 season, Section M states under Identification and Strip that: "Before the commencement of each Season each Club shall allocate a different shirt number to each member of its first team squad.

"While he remains with the Club a Player will retain his shirt number throughout the Season for which it was allocated."

Ronaldo not getting the number 7 shirt is a joke. He's one of our most iconic 7's in history. Grow a pair and give it him ffs! He's CR7 — Mark Goldbridge

Elsewhere, reports have suggested that stars in the English top flight must keep the shirt number they're registered under unless they are given "special dispensation" or leave the club.

And even though he has been linked with a return to South America to the likes of Boca Juniors or Corinthians given Ronaldo's arrival, it seems that Cavani is staying put.

The ongoing dilemma is more complex than that of Ronaldo's generational rival Lionel Messi when signing for Cavani's former club PSG earlier this month.

Messi will wear number 30 for PSG, the number he first wore for Barcelona, after turning down Neymar's offer to give up the number 10 shirt

Offered his iconic '10' by close friend Neymar, Messi instead opted for the '30' first worn at boyhood club FC Barcelona.

Following this logic, Ronaldo would adopt the '28' at United he donned at Sporting Lisbon, but as it is currently taken, an available number such as 12, 15, 24, 30, 31, 33 or 35 might be snapped up.