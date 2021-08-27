Liverpool boss Klopp makes dig at Manchester clubs over Ronaldo as striker boards private jet in Turin, City ‘ditch offer’ (VIDEO)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has accused the mega-wealthy Manchester clubs of not acting "for the future" in the race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo – with surprise reports claiming Man City have dropped their interest in him.

Juventus boss Max Allegri stunningly admitted that Ronaldo told him "e no longer has any intention" to play for the club as the all-time great was seen driving away from their training ground after apparently bidding farewell to his teammates on Friday morning.

Footage has now emerged of a shirted Ronaldo boarding a private jet in Turin, causing many to speculate that he is heading to Manchester for talks over a move before the transfer window closes on Tuesday.

City had been considered the frontrunners to sign him after they failed to snare England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham, but transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted that Ronaldo and the reigning Premier League champions have been unable to agree terms on a two-year deal thought to have been worth between €14 million ($16.5 million) and €15 million ($17.6 million)

“I watched that like a football supporter, actually – I have no more knowledge about it than you [press]," replied an evidently intrigued Klopp when he was asked about the saga in his press conference ahead of the visit of Chelsea to Anfield on Saturday.

"It’s not about me to judge that. If other clubs can do things like this, it’s obviously not a business for the future where ‘in three, four years we will have the benefit of that [transfer].’ It’s for now and immediately, if that happens.

"That’s how some clubs are working and that’s obviously fine, but there must be different ways. There must be a team a year, two or three years later… you need success.

"We felt that: if you can win trophies, it’s great – but it’s not always possible, even with the best squad in the world. If that’s not possible, you still need to make sure you develop as a team, as a club, that you use these kinds of things.

"That’s what we did and what we do. All the rest is not in our hands. We watch it, like all of you, and we’ll see what happens.”

The Athletic is one of numerous sources now claiming that Manchester United are in "advanced talks" to seal a sensational return for the 36-year-old to the club he joined from boyhood team Sporting Lisbon in 2003.

United fans had branded the club legend a "traitor" and "snake" for entertaining a move to their enemies, but an astounding 24-hour turnaround could now see Ronaldo return to the club where he won his first Ballon d'Or and Champions League titles.

A conversation with former manager Sir Alex Ferguson and texts from several ex-teammates are also said to have been influential in Ronaldo's decision.

City boss Pep Guardiola refused to comment on the matter and reiterated that he would be content if he makes no more signings before the window closed.

"Cristiano is a Juventus player and I can't say anything else," he responded ahead of the visit of Arsenal to the City of Manchester Stadium on Saturday.

"All I can say in these three, four days left of the transfer window, anything can happen.

"Right now, I am more than delighted with the squad we have and we will stay the same.

"I say the same: Cristiano will decide where he wants to play, not Manchester City, not myself. There are many things that are far away."

Should those moves fail for Ronaldo, however, he can always fall back on a switch to Europa League hopefuls West Ham.

"If he fancies a year or so in London, he can give me a ring," joked Hammers boss David Moyes, whose impressive London side host Crystal Palace on Saturday.