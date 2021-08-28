 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Bodybuilder star of top UK TV show jailed for 6 years over blackmail & torture plot with order to break victim’s legs using hammer

28 Aug, 2021 09:31
Get short URL
Bodybuilder star of top UK TV show jailed for 6 years over blackmail & torture plot with order to break victim’s legs using hammer
Michael Jefferson King, who played Shadow in UK TV series 'Gladiators'
A bodybuilder who rose to fame on a smash hit 1990s television programme in the UK has been jailed for six years for his role in a blackmail plot over a drugs debt which saw a man beaten and tortured for eight hours.

Michael Jefferson King, who is familiar to millions as Shadow from the 'Gladiators' game show, formed part of a trio of men who kept a man detained in Acton, west London.

King has been described as a "lieutenant" in the plot, which resulted in the man being beaten up and filmed in a flat to make “highly distressing” clips that were sent to his family in order to prompt a ransom of up to £1,000 ($1,375) for his freedom.

At one point, King is alleged to have ordered one of his co-defendants to "fetch a hammer to break his legs" when the man attempted to flee.

King, 60 – a long-time crack cocaine and heroin user – was sentenced to six years and three months behind bars after admitting two counts of blackmail at a hearing at Isleworth Crown Court.

The three other defendants, including alleged ringleader Simon Batson, Donna Harman, and Otis Noel, have also been sentenced for their roles in the plot.

Her Honour Judge Fiona Barrie commented: "A plan was hatched by the four defendants to extort money from the victim's family.

"He was subjected to a sustained and brutal attack over several hours, and from lunchtime until 9pm he said he was tortured by the group," the judge added, adding that the victim was "treated as less than a human by people he knew, all for drugs and money".

Reports say that King showed no signs of emotion as his sentence was passed down.

King, who has 20 previous convictions for 39 offences, looks almost unrecognizable from his heyday on 'Gladiators'.

The one-time hulk is said to have been planning a career as a professional bodybuilder when he was approached by TV bosses with a view to becoming involved in the primetime hit.

King featured in three series of the show, which ran for more than 100 episodes between 1992 and 2000 and was later reprised in a mark of its enduring popularity.

He appeared at live shows at Wembley as part of the lineup of formidable athletes taking on contestants in various entertaining and sometimes-bizarre physical challenges.

Also on rt.com Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy remanded in custody following UK court appearance on four rape charges

Dear readers and commenters,

We have implemented a new engine for our comment section. We hope the transition goes smoothly for all of you. Unfortunately, the comments made before the change have been lost due to a technical problem. We are working on restoring them, and hoping to see you fill up the comment section with new ones. You should still be able to log in to comment using your social-media profiles, but if you signed up under an RT profile before, you are invited to create a new profile with the new commenting system.

Sorry for the inconvenience, and looking forward to your future comments,

RT Team.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies