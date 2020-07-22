Russian bodybuilding champ detained on suspicion of sexually abusing a minor

Russian bodybuilding star and actor Alexander Krupnov has reportedly been detained in Moscow on suspicion of sexually abusing a girl who has not reached the age of consent.

The European bodybuilding medalist is said to have exchanged online messages with a 15-year-old girl, trying to engage her in a sexual relationship.

The couple met several times and Krupnov allegedly had sex with the girl, whose name has not been revealed.

The girl’s parents found their online correspondence in which Krupnov described their sex life, and alerted the police, accusing the bodybuilder of pedophilia.

Krupnov, who is also a well-known fitness coach, was detained on Wednesday and faces charges of sexually abusing a minor.

Police initiated criminal proceedings against the athlete, who has been accused of “having a sexual relationship with a person under 16 years of age.”

The two-time Russian champion refused to open the door to police, forcing them to break the door down.

It is not known how Krupnov intends to plead. He could face up to 20 years in jail if found guilty.