Kazakh bodybuilder who married sex doll reveals agony as she is 'broken' just before Christmas

Kazakh bodybuilder Yuri Tolochko, who recently married his plastic girlfriend ‘Margo’, has revealed that his wife has broken just before the Christmas holidays and is being repaired.

Muscleman Tolochko said that the couple’s reunion will be a true “gift” for both of them as they plan to spend New Year together.

Also on rt.com Kazakh bodybuilder's 'marriage' to sex doll girlfriend on hold because of coronavirus

“She is broken. Now she is being repaired. She’s in another city. When she recovers, it will be a gift for both of us,” the athlete said.

The Kazakh Hulk, who claims to have been inseparable from Margo since their first meeting, has become an internet star after announcing his intention to marry the sex doll.

The first picture of the unusual couple emerged on social media in May 2019, with Tolochko happily sharing all the details of their affair with his followers.

The athlete had wanted to marry his plastic fiancée in the spring, but their wedding was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Tolochko, who finally tied the knot with Margo last month, gladly accepts invitations to take part in TV shows where he talks about his family life.

“In general, I began to be jealous of Margo. Many men would like to imagine the same. After the wedding, I decided to show her less to people, I forbade her from Instagram (I did this a long time ago). Maybe I’m being too selfish. But that’s the beauty of Margo, that I can do this to her and she won’t mind,” the bodybuilder said.