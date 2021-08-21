Ex-Manchester United and Brazil star Anderson ‘facing multiple charges for alleged role in cryptocurrency racket’

Former Manchester United and Brazil midfielder Anderson is facing multiple criminal charges such as aggravated theft, fraud and money laundering in relation to his alleged role in a cryptocurrency racket, according to reports.

Currently plying his trade as an assistant manager at Turkish Super Lig outfit Adana Demirspor, the 33-year-old is under investigation for his alleged part in an illicit scheme last year, Brazilian outlet Globo reports.

A total of eight people were hit with the same charges after authorities in his hometown of Porto Alegre in the south of Brazil carried out an investigation.

More specifically, the group is accused of redirecting funds then using crypto operations as a way of covering the money trail.

The Rio Grande do Sul state Public Prosecutor's office has dubbed the probe 'Cryptoshow', and in 2020 Anderson's Porto Alegre apartment was reportedly raided by authorities while his personal computer was seized.

Anderson subsequently confirmed he had been working as a crypto trader, yet denied any participation in illegal activities.

It is alleged that last April, a total of 30 million Brazilian reais ($5.5 million) was stolen from a major domestic industrial firm.

The sum, according to prosecutors, was deposited across 11 bank accounts in four states around South America's largest country and then laundered by the purchase of cryptocurrency abroad and in Brazil.

Approached for comment by local media giant Globoesporte, the four-time Premier League winner's lawyer Julio Cezar Coitinho Junior said: "We have not been summoned, it is hard to talk right now."

"There is an investigation underway, Anderson has said he is aware. But Anderson is going to prove that he was a victim, not an accomplice. That is his position."

As of yet, Anderson's current club, where he finished his playing days last year before heading into the dugout, haven't commented on his legal troubles.