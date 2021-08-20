Fenerbahce star goes viral for trying and failing to kiss badge on ridiculed new Puma shirt (VIDEO)

Following widespread mockery of the new Puma kits, a clip of a player at Turkish giants Fenerbahce has gone viral after the goalscorer tried and failed to kiss the club's badge in a Europa League playoff contest.

Muhammed Gumuskaya was the perfect supersub at the Estadio Sukru Saracoglu as his side took on Helsingin Jalkapalloklubi.

The score tied at 0-0 in the first leg of their vital clash with Finnish foes, the 20-year-old made an instant impact after being brought on just after the hour mark.

From outside the box, he left off a ferocious left-footed shot that flew into the net and ended up being the winner on 65 minutes.

MUHAMMED GÜMÜŞKAYA 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/at1JIxpL58 — Tek Yol FENER (@TekYolFener) August 19, 2021

Yet while the goal in itself deserves attention, it is the youngster's celebration that has attracted far more.

At the club almost a decade now since being picked up by Fenebahce's academy in 2012, Gumuskaya wished to show his love for his boyhood outfit upon netting his most important strike in their colors thus far.

Running towards the stands, he fumbled at his shirt trying to find the crest in its usual place.

His first attempt throwing up no results, he then looked to the other side of the garment before giving up hope.

These Puma kits are the horrific gift that keeps on giving:pic.twitter.com/8lJHzuSjQ0 — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) August 19, 2021

"These Puma kits are the horrific gift that keeps on giving" ran the caption to one popular post with a clip of the incident, which has been enjoyed over four and a half million times.

Containing just the name of clubs such as Manchester City and AC Milan, and no traditional badge, the third kits have been described as "terrible" and "the laziest set of designs I've seen in years" by one fan.

Gumuskaya wanted to kiss the Fenerbahce badge after scoring but couldn't find it on their new third kit 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7zgNHM0XY7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 20, 2021

I normally like Puma kits but these this third kit range lol pic.twitter.com/CLfOpsYg63 — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) August 18, 2021

Amid another saying that Puma "should never touch a football kit again," it has been reported that Bundesliga challengers Borussia Dortmund turned down the design when offered it by their provider for the now underway 2021/2022 season.

Proud of their work, though, the German manufacturer claims it is "rewriting the rules" of football apparel.