‘I hope you are comfortable’: Christian Eriksen sends touching personal message to young girl having same heart op he did (VIDEO)

Denmark footballer Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, has sent a touching message to a nine-year-old girl who is about to undergo a similar procedure to the defibrillator fitting he had this summer.

The Inter Milan midfielder shocked fans around the world when he collapsed during his country's tournament opener against Finland, but has thankfully been able to recover since receiving life-saving treatment in the stadium during the match and, later, from hospital staff.

As recently as last week, he returned to training with the Serie A holders, who in a statement described him as being in "excellent shape".

While continuing his recovery ahead of the Nerazzurri beginning their title defense underway in 10 days' time, Eriksen has responded to a letter he received from a young fan who is about to have her own implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) fitted at London's famous Great Ormond Street hospital.

Following a campaign on Facebook to help nine-year-old daughter Evie's correspondence reach one of her favorite players, her mother, Nicci Martin has shared the former Spurs star's response after learning about the operation that will regularize the girl's heartbeat.

"Thanks for the lovely letter – I just read it through tonight," Eriksen begins in the message, which came to fruition after one of his countryman, Kasper Lynge Esmann, contacted Denmark's FA, known as the DBU.

"I hope you are feeling comfortable and confident going into the operation. I know it is never fun to be in hospital at all, but I am sure the doctors know what they are doing and they will help you and tell you what they know and they think.

"I am sure you will get back to normal life very quickly afterwards – I know I did. I am sure it will be the same with you."



Eriksen then holds up a thumb and a smile as he adds: "I just wanted to wish you all the best – and hopefully, maybe, we will see each other in the future."

On Facebook, Martin, who says her daughter "has a huge phobia of needles, cannulas and blood", confided that there is no date set for Tottenham supporter Evie's operation following a postponement.

"We’ve had bad news," she revealed. "Evie’s operation has been canceled. We are devastated.

"We were so ready emotionally. I think they said the surgeon had been in a car accident. We have no new date. Evie is thrilled [with the video], though."

The message from Eriksen is not the first brush the youngster has had with one of her footballing heroes recently.

On Saturday, Evie posed in the shirt of Peterborough as she met her favourite player for the English Championship side, Republic of Ireland midfielder Sammie Szmodics.

Eriksen's footballing future remains somewhat up in the air after it was recently claimed that he will not be able to continue his career in Italy with his ICD device still in place.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a return to former side Ajax, with the Dutch club's medical staff reportedly checking his "medical conditions" and giving "the go-ahead for the move to advance".