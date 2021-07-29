Christian Eriksen set to return to Inter Milan for medical checks despite doctors casting doubt on career after Euro 2020 collapse

Denmark and Inter Milan star Christian Eriksen is reportedly ready to return to his club for medical checks almost two months after the midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020.

The incident occurred during the Danes' opening match against Finland which was halted and resumed later that day.

Losing 1-0, Denmark rallied back in the tournament in Eriksen's honor before a valiant semifinal exit against England.

Eriksen had already been released from hospital on June 18 during the run from Kasper Hjulmand's men, and even visited them at their tournament base.

He has continued to recover since and has been spotted out in Copenhagen with his family.

With the club season looming and set to restart next month, though, the 29-year-old will now be keen to get back to action.

Fitted with a defibrillator, Sky have reported that Eriksen must now undergo medical tests to see if he is still able to compete at the highest level, which will be conducted next week.

Even if given the green light, it is unlikely that Eriksen can participate in matches for at least 6 months.

Yet he might train with his teammates from August onwards, before they get their Serie A title defense underway against Genao on August 21.

Last season, Eriksen was an integral part of the Nerazzurri scooping their first Scudetto since 2010 and breaking Juventus' hegemony on the Italian top flight title.

But his future in the country has been thrown into doubt with Francesco Braconaro, who is a member of the technical scientific committee (CTS) of the FIGC, saying that Eriksen "cannot be given the all-clear to play in Italy,” on a Napoli radio show last week.

“If the player has the defibrillator removed, therefore confirming the pathology can be resolved, then he can return to play for Inter,” Braconaro insisted.