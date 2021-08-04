‘In excellent shape’: Eriksen returns to Inter Milan training following Euro 2020 cardiac arrest (VIDEO)

Denmark and Inter Milan star Christian Eriksen has returned to training for his club following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, as confirmed by the Italian Serie A reigning champions in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

After the exit of predecessor Antonio Conte in the San Siro dugout, the 29-year-old met new coach Simeone Inzaghi as well as his teammates.

With their title defense getting underway on August 21 against Genoa, Eriksen will follow a recovery program "put forward by Danish doctors in Copenhagen, who will also co-ordinate the clinical follow-up".

Simultaneously, Inter's medical team will be kept up to date on his progress.

Christian Eriksen back at Inter training ground today. "He's in really good conditions", official statement says.

Whether Eriksen can return to the field in Italy is a matter still up in the air.

Fitted with an ICD defibrillator after collapsing during Denmark's Euro 2020 opening loss against Finland and spending six days in hospital, Francesco Braconaro - a member of the technical scientific committee (CTS) of the FIGC - poured doubt on his Nerazzurri comeback a fortnight ago.

"Christian Eriksen cannot be given the all-clear to play in Italy," said Braconaro on a Napoli radio show.

“If the player has the defibrillator removed, therefore confirming the pathology can be resolved, then he can return to play for Inter.”

But in their statement, later accompanied by a video on social media showing Eriksen embracing colleagues, Inter insisted their charge is "doing well and is in excellent physical and mental shape".

Eriksen back at the Suning Training Centre

Elsewhere, the referee of the Denmark-Finland match, Anthony Taylor, has spoken on the horror incident for the first time since it played out almost two months ago.

Claiming to BBC Sport he "could tell straight away" that "Christian was on his own", he explained how "the only thing that was close to him was a bouncing ball which hit his knee".

"I was actually looking directly at him when he fell over. I could see his face as he fell. I knew straight away something was wrong because of how his face looked and how he fell to the floor. That is what concerned me the most."

Anthony Taylor will always be a hero for his actions in helping to save Christian Eriksen's life

"I called a doctor on to the field," Taylor went on.

"Nothing else hit me until the following day when I was traveling back to [the match officials' base in] Istanbul. The real heroes on that night were the Danish captain and the medics who performed the initial CPR and defibrillation."

Asked if occurrences such as these are the reason why defibrillators are so important, Taylor was affirmative.

"Yes," he answered.

"It doesn't matter how fit, or young, or old we think we are, a sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone at any point in time, so that, to me, highlights the importance of having these defib units available everywhere possible and for people to understand why we need them and how to use them."