No Mour: New Roma boss Jose Mourinho SENT OFF as he invades the pitch during ill-tempered friendly loss to Real Betis (VIDEO)

Jose Mourinho's reign as Roma boss has got off to an inauspicious start after he was sent to the stands during a heated friendly encounter with Real Betis which saw his team finish the game with just EIGHT players.

The Portuguese, who was installed as Roma boss this summer after being cast aside by English club Tottenham Hotspur in April, reacted furiously after a goal from Betis' Alex Moreno was allowed to stand by the officials despite the wideman appearing to have handled the ball in the lead-up to the strike.

Midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini was issued with his marching orders for remonstrating the decision with the referee, prompting an irate Mourinho to march onto the pitch to confront the official – with the coach subsequently being shown a red card of his own and ordered to the stands, sarcastically applauding the referee as he did so.

Things went from bad to worse for Roma as Gianluca Mancini and Rick Karsdorp were both given red cards later in the game, which Roma unsurprisingly lost 5-2.

So the referee managed to mess up the game. How will it benefit Betis to play against 9 man Roma without their coach? Pellegrini red card, Mancini red card, Mourinho red card, another of his staff red card. Lol what a joke? And yes Betis 3rd goal was a clear hand ball pic.twitter.com/2qe0RP2Kls — Mourinhofans Tv (@MourinhofansT) August 7, 2021

One of Mourinho's assistants was also sent off in what was a bad-tempered affair at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Prior to the red mist descending, Roma had twice come from behind in the friendly, with new signing and Uzbekistan international Eldor Shomurodov and Gianluca Mancini leveling the game at 2-2 following goals from Betis duo Rodri and Nabil Fekir.

Further strikes from Cristian Tello and Rober compounded Roma – and Mourinho's – misery.

The almost pantomime nature of Mourinho's imposition in the game is nothing new to many football fans for a coach who has regularly fallen foul of officials and opposing coaches throughout his career, including a highly controversial moment during his spell as Real Madrid boss where it was alleged that he poked then-Barcelona assistant Tito Vilanova in the eye during a sideline melee.

Surly The Special One is no more. About time he was referred to as The Petty One, The Average One, The Once Special One or something as apt. The magic has gone. Bog standard average manager now. — Steven Halford (@StevenHalford2) August 8, 2021

Nooooo, too early for those cracks to appear 😭 — 🔴əəı⚪ (@LEllamufc20x) August 8, 2021

He'll be gone by Christmas — Paul Eaton (@GannetPaul) August 8, 2021

Noting Mourinho's histrionics online, several football fans were quick to point out that it was perhaps a little early in Mourinho's reign in the Italian capital for him to appear to be imploding on the sidelines.

"Surely 'The Special One' is no more," wrote one. "About time he was referred to as The Petty One, The Average One, The Once Special One or something as apt. The magic has gone. Bog standard, average manager now."

"No – too early for those cracks to appear," added another, while a third forecasted that Mourinho's spell in charge of Roma won't be a long one.

"He'll be gone by Christmas," they predicted.