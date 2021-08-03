‘I can’t do this’: Canadian Olympic pole vaulter & OnlyFans star laments a ‘shi*t year’ after failing with all 3 attempts at Games

American athlete and OnlyFans model Alysha Newman has told her army of admirers that she is "so happy" her Olympic stint is over, failing with all three of her pole vault attempts as she fell well short of her gold medal ambition.

Internet sensation Newman had a dismal campaign in Tokyo, leaving no mark as she crashed out at the first time of asking in Group A to leave her stated dream of winning the title in tatters.

Now the self-declared 'pole vault' queen, who lists her anthem as pop song 'I Can Have it All' by DJ Khaled, has provided an emotional reaction to her Instagram following of more than 526,000, some of whom pay $19.99 a month to access her sometimes-saucy content on subscription site OnlyFans.

"It was an absolutely sh*t year for me on the track," the Canadian has claimed to her fans, telling them that she is "going to be OK" while preenting her "truth of 2021".

"Everything that could have gone wrong went wrong. You could look at my 2021 year and say I hit rock bottom in my pole vaulting career or you could say, 'damn, Alysha – look at the mountains, obstacles and sh*t you put up with.'

"It wasn’t easy. It was really hard on my family, my coaches and especially me and my mental health. It's been no secret that I’ve been struggling this year but, a couple of weeks back, I stood on the runway crying, looking at my coach and said, 'I can’t do this.'"

Despite her suffering, photogenic Newman has still managed to provide subscribers to her account on the site, which is often associated with models providing x-rated content, with regular updates.

After arriving in Japan, she told them: "Traveling as an Olympian isn’t all glitz and glamour – it’s actually quite exhausting. Took a total of 28 hours to get to Tokyo."

The 27-year-old appeared to be refreshed for the showpiece launch of the Games, telling her followers that she had "opening ceremony feels" while accompanying her insight with a series of hearts.

She later informed them that she was sunbathing on her trip, describing "getting some vitamin D" as "my favorite way to relax and get ready for the Games."

Newman showed off her national uniform and regularly asked her audience whether she should go live while watching events from the sidelines, although there were some hitches to that plan.

"Sorry guys," she said in one update, adding kisses. "Just got called into drug testing again. I couldn’t go live tonight but promise to do it this week."

As she entered the heavily restricted Olympic village, Newman said: "Lockdown city here in Japan – security with us everywhere. Here’s a peek at what it took to get into the village."

Newman's banner photo on the hugely popular site features the star showing off her toned body in a figure-hugging dress, inviting readers to "join me in Tokyo at the Olympic Summer Games 2021" while calling herself "one of women's best pole vaulters in the world."

The prestigious competition, though, proved something of an ordeal to forget, Newman has now confided.

"Not physically, but mentally I was completely burnt out," she said, speaking in a week when Team USA gymnastics superstar Simone Biles drew headlines for withdrawing from a series of events citing mental health issues.

"I was running off of promises, contracts and off of people saying, 'Alysha, don’t worry: you always show up when it matters.' But what people didn’t realize is, I wasn’t that Alysha in 2021. I was Alysha who needed a break. A break from pole vault, life, myself and my thoughts.

"No-one prepares you for moments like this in life. Feeling like you let your team, a country and truly yourself down. I’m not looking for pity, just transparency and want you to know that my team and I did everything we could to get me ready for the Games."

Having previously appeared in lingerie adverts, Newman teased fans that their "wish is my command" when she launched her OnlyFans account in June.

She admits that her future is now somewhat uncertain. "I know for a fact that I have so much more to give to this sport and life but, right now, we will have to put that on pause," she said, thanking "everyone who has reached out."

"It never goes unnoticed and your support and love is what keeps that smile on my face. Honestly, I am so happy my Olympic Games are over because I can finally get healthy again. I can go home and take care of myself – something I should have done along time ago."

Newman failed to make the finals at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016. Canada had won 14 medals in Tokyo by Tuesday afternoon, including three gold honors.