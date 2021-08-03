‘I’m getting jacked’: McGregor shares bizarre clip smoking ‘big blunt’ and gives injury update after wheelchair boxing vow (VIDEO)

Injured UFC star Conor McGregor has confirmed his participation in a celebrity wheelchair boxing match before swiftly pulling out of the contest – then shared a snap of himself puffing on what he appeared to call a "big blunt".

Provocative McGregor is currently recovering from a horror leg break he suffered at the end of the first round in his trilogy defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, leaving the arena in Las Vegas on a stretcher while aiming an expletive-filled rant at Poirier and his wife.

The former champion has since been labeled "disgusting" for taking a dig at former lightweight title rival Khabib Nurmagomedov and the passing of his late father, Abdulmanap, from Covid-19.

'Notorious' seemed to have been a better sport when he was offered a celebrity wheelchair boxing match, confirming his plan to take on impressionist Al Foran in a proposed bout.

I’ll fight this imposter in the co-main! Terrible impression’s of me he is doing years. https://t.co/70rqFoxeVz — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 31, 2021

"Conor had volunteered to be the co-main event where he was going to box. There’s a guy called Al Foran who is an impressionist," confirmed McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, to UFC presenter Laura Sanko recently.

"You might have seen him do some of Conor’s impressions. So Conor’s going to fight Conor in the co-main event, which I thought was quite funny. He was accepting his first-ever co-main slot."

Steve Timothy, who will headline by taking on two-time Olympic boxer and medalist Paddy Barnes, also signaled McGregor's involvement in the event on Twitter, and Mac retweeted him by writing: "I’ll fight this imposter in the co-main. Terrible impressions of me, he has been doing for years."

In no time, however, McGregor had to pour cold water on the spectacle with a sobering update on his physical state.

Guys, the September date is too early for me. I am still in recovery. My docs/physical therapy team out here advice me to stay. I reckon late October at earliest. But maybe November/December too. It is hard to say at this time a concrete date. But I’m in! Wait for me please! 🥊 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 2, 2021

"Guys, the September date is too early for me. I am still in recovery," he revealed.

"My docs and physical therapy team out here advise me to stay. I reckon late October at the earliest. But maybe November or December too. It is hard to say, at this time, a concrete date. But I’m in. Wait for me, please."

Seeming to be in stitches of laughter while sharing a whacky illustration of him and Foran doing battle, McGregor added: "Give me time, guys. I’m in.

"Just need to focus on this recovery for the next while first before I can commit to a date. Have some cool things planned for the event, though."

Hahaha quality! Give me time guys, I’m in! Just need to focus on this recovery for the next while first before I can commit to a date! Have some cool things planned for event tho! @IrishWheelchair#LamborghiniWheelchairshttps://t.co/cFhlGOROeq — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 2, 2021

McGregor also hinted he might use a Lamborghini wheelchair, matching his yacht from the same Italian luxury car manufacturer.

Later on Monday, McGregor took to Twitter with more updates and showed himself training in a gym.

What drew more attention, however, was a video in which he smoked a mysterious-looking brown cigarette, described by the Irishman as a "big blunt".

"The neck on me," he remarks in the clip, while claiming he is "getting jacked" amid manic laughter to himself.

If the object did contain marijuana, McGregor will not have broken any laws as the substance is legal in Los Angeles for both recreational and medical use.

McGregor would not face suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission if he was training for a Las Vegas date, as the body voted not to punish fighters for using cannabis from July 7 onwards.