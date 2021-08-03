‘I’m a human being’: Days after revealing her roots in Russia, Olympic archery siren confronts ‘haters’ in 2nd emotional address

In the wake of passionately addressing her feelings about her origins in the Siberian Republic of Buryatia and Irkutsk region, Russian sharp shooter Svetlana Gomboeva has sent a message to her "haters" who "criticize me".

Archery ace Gomboeva's profile had been catapulted into the spotlight before she even won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, with the eyes of the world on the 23-year-old newcomer after she worryingly collapsed in the sweltering Tokyo heat shortly after the start of the showpiece.

Heroic Gomboeva recovered to help the Russian team to silver, only being beaten by the South Korean team – dominators of the discipline throughout Olympic history – as she reached the final alongside Elena Osipova and Ksenia Perova.

Posing with her medal shortly after her memorable Olympic campaign, Gomboeva had clearly been keen to pinpoint her background in Russia. "Irkutsk region or Buryatia?" she asked her thousands of fans.

"I have never divided myself by origin and I ask everyone not to share by geography. My paternal ancestors are [tribe] Hori Buryats from the Trans-Baikal Territory, a small village near Petrovsk Zabaikalsky.

"My ancestors on my mother's side are the Ikinats, a Buryat tribe of Oirat origin from the Ungin Valley. These are my two wings, which give me the power of my ancestors."

There are around 500,000 Buryats in the world, making up one of the two largest indigenous groups in Siberia. Most live in the Republic of Buryatia, a federal subject of Russia near Lake Baikal, and Gomboeva also feels a great affinity for her birthplace near one of the largest cities in Siberia.

"I was born in the Irkutsk region, started shooting from a bow and got stronger as an athlete in the Republic of Buryatia," she said, explaining that she trained and graduated in Buryatia.

"I equally love and respect all three regions that are dear to me. We are Buryats, and we are one. Strength is in unity."

As is the plight of many top sportspeople, the gold medal winner in the women's team recurve event at this year's European Archery Championships has had to become used to critics weighing in with unsolicited criticism on social media.

Hitting back at "comments of ill-wishers", Gomboeva said she had "worked 10 out of 10" on her skills and pushes herself harder than anyone.

"Yes, I had expectations," she said. "I had goals and I set the bar that I want to jump over. And where there are expectations, there is disappointment. And all those people who criticize me for the results shown at the games are just highlighting my pains for me.

"They are neither good nor bad. They help me get through these emotions. I am vulnerable – this is my weakness. And the fact that I accept this is my strength.

"I'm a human being with feelings and experiences. This year I made my debut in three competitions: the Stage of the World Cup in Lausanne, the European Championship in Antalya and the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"And yes, I have won medals everywhere. Two gold, silver and bronze in individual and team events. And this result suits me.

"Habitual principles of thinking make you devalue the result. Maximalism is my everything. Whatever I have achieved is not enough for me. [You have to] forget what you have received and look forward to the next start.

"I choose another life. I choose to be in the moment and enjoy. I choose to be grateful. I choose to love myself."

Gomboeva's supporters enthusiastically backed her in response. "Never read it, never look at a bad comment," advised one. "You are the most extraordinary breathtaking, beautiful athlete with strong emotions."

Another urged: "Svetlana, don't get hung up on bad things so much. Let them go. You still have many victories ahead of you."

A fellow fan asked: "Have these 'couch critics', during their life, done something to justify sitting and condemning others? The fact of the matter is that these people, other than sitting on their sofa, aren't capable of anything."