‘They are ours’: Russian women’s team celebrate silver as South Korea extend archery reign with dominant Tokyo Olympics victory

South Korea swept to a ninth straight gold in the women's archery at the Olympic Games – but there was plenty to be proud of for their Russian opponents in the final, who secured silver after three superb performances.

An San, Jang Min-hee and Kang Chae-young extended South Korea's remarkable streak of finishing first in each edition of the event since its introduction in Seoul in 1988, winning 6-0 following a 5-1 victory over Belarus in the semi-finals and a whitewash of Italy in the final eight.

The result ensures that South Korea are tied for the longest gold medal streak in all sports at the Games, equaling the US in the 4x100m medley relay in swimming and Kenya in the men's 3000m steeplechase.

Svetlana Gomboeva, the Russian star who unwittingly earned headlines after collapsing in the intense heat earlier in the games, was part of the trio under the ROC banner to have reached the final with an impressive run.

"I love you," she told her thousands of followers on social media, accompanying her celebration with a photo of the three medals received by the team. "They are ours."

Gomboeva and her team-mates beat Ukraine 6-2, Team USA 6-0 and Germany 5-1 en route to the final.

"Here they are, earned through hard work," said Elena Osipova, sharing a snap of the medals.

"Thanks to my family, coaches, friends and people who supported us and cheered us."

Germany beat Belarus to win bronze.