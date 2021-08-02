 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

‘On another level’: Olympic wrestler downs opponent with flying squirrel attack as fans claim move ‘deserves gold medal’ (VIDEO)

2 Aug, 2021 16:09
Get short URL
‘On another level’: Olympic wrestler downs opponent with flying squirrel attack as fans claim move ‘deserves gold medal’ (VIDEO)
Mohammadali Geraei has impressed in Greco-Roman wrestling at the Olympic Games © Piroschka Van De Wouw / Reuters
Iranian wrestling great Mohammadali Geraei has stunned fans and Croatian opponent Bozo Starcevic with a flying squirrel move during their meeting at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, showing off his array of violent methods of attack.

The two-time world bronze medalist went for broke with seconds remaining in the quarterfinal, leaping over Starcevic to execute the Flying Squirrel move to perfection, sealing two points and a 5-5 win on criteria.

Geraei's eye-catching attack was not the first time the Greco-Roman wrestler had endeared himself to fans, producing another sensational piece of craftsmanship in his previous fight, when he picked up Pena Flores, held him over the mat and front-rolled his opponent on the way to a 7-3 victory.

Beaten Starcevic was understandably distraught at his narrow defeat, reportedly taking several minutes to leave the arena.

Viewers, meanwhile, took to social media to lavish praise on the victor and his evident skills.

"Fantastic move," said one. "Well implemented, well deserved. There's a valuable lesson in this: never give up."

"Ali Geraei’s move on the Croatian wrestler deserved a gold medal on its own,"  said basketball star Kazemi, who was the first ever Iranian to be drafted by the NBA. "Wow."

Geraei was hailed as a "warrior" who "makes it look easy", with one admirer responding: "The man is on another level of technique, agility and strength." 

His quest for gold at 77kg, though, ended with defeat to Hungarian Ferenc Lorincz, meaning he will battle Shohei Yabiku for bronze on Tuesday.

Also on rt.com Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard crashes out of Tokyo Olympics after three failed attempts on first Games appearance

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies