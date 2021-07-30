‘I put the HOT in PSYCHOTIC’: Combat cover girl Paige VanZant shares bikini pics and grisly battle scars in message to fans

Paige VanZan't second appearance in the BKFC ring didn't go quite as planned as she was beaten by former UFC rival Rachael Ostovich - but the former Sports Illustrated pinup isn't letting defeat keep her down.

Many an eyebrow was raised when VanZant inked a big money deal to join the upstart Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship fight league late last year upon the expiration of her UFC contract, with many wondering aloud if VanZant's all-American good looks could survive the veritable meat-grinder that is bare-knuckle boxing.

Her debut, which came earlier this year against former pro boxer Britain Hart, showed a cagy VanZant (no pun intended) struggle against the superior stand-up skills of her more experienced opponent, but it was thought by many that her sophomore outing against Ostovich - whom she had defeated in the UFC by submission a little over two years prior - would afford VanZant the opportunity to claim her debut win within the organization.

Not so. Despite a far more aggressive showing, VanZant was repeatedly pummelled by Ostovich's overhand right for the majority of the five two-minute rounds, and that technique proved to be difference-maker between the two picture perfect prizefighters.

A distraught VanZant stormed out of the ring and hurried to the backstage area moments after the judges' decision was read aloud, confirming what was her sixth defeat in her last seven outings across both mixed martial arts and bare-knuckle boxing - with that sole win against Ostovich now well and truly avenged by her foe.

But VanZant - who maintains an OnlyFans-style subscription website in which she publishes a series of sizzling snaps - isn't allowing the any scars she acquires along the way get her down, as evidenced by her last Instagram offering.

"I put the HOT in PSYCHOTIC," wrote VanZant alongside a series of contrasting images showing her with swollen fists, a black eye and a grisly trail of blood streaming down her face along with a trio of photos from her Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition, as well as more from her steamy fan-site.

VanZant's next move remains unclear but she has two further fights remaining on her BKFC deal - each of which will pay her a cool $250,000 - but her status as one of the fight league's prized assets appears in jeopardy unless she can soon return to winning ways for what would be the first time she has had her hand raised after a fight since January 2019.

Whatever her next move ends up being, '12 Gauge' certainly won't be hurting for cash, after she revealed that her monthly income from her subscription website has outstripped her earnings in both BKFC and the UFC - in just ONE month.