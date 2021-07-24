Turn the Paige! Fight siren VanZant STORMS OUT of ring after losing bare-knuckle grudge match to Rachael Ostovich (VIDEO)

Rachael Ostovich earned a measure of revenge for her UFC loss to Paige VanZant two years ago, winning a unanimous decision in their bare-knuckle brawl on Friday night in a result which sent '12 Gauge' storming out of the ring.

A fight which was billed as "come for the boobs, stay for the violence" between the two pin-up punchers certainly delivered on the latter, as 'The Ultimate Fighter' alum Ostovich displayed superior striking to VanZant, shuddering her foe with a series of clubbing overhand rights en route to a reasonably clear-cut win on the judges' scorecards.

The result was a hard one to bear for VanZant, who is now 0-2 in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) ring and is 1-5 in her last six fights (in bare-knuckle and MMA) since 2017 – with that sole win coming against her conqueror on Friday night, when VanZant submitted Ostovich in January 2019 in the UFC.

Following her loss to Britain Hart on her BKFC debut earlier this year, VanZant vowed to be more aggressive in her second appearance and she certainly delivered on that pledge as she rushed forward towards Ostovich from the opening bell.

But if VanZant thought she could overwhelm Ostovich early in her rival's maiden appearance in the BKFC squared circle, she found herself met with stern resistance.

Ostovich, whose last win in any code came in 2017, displayed much-improved striking, particularly with that aforementioned overhand right which repeatedly landed in each of the fight's five rounds.

VanZant looked to settle into a rhythm in the second, making good use of her jab.

Paige VanZant is 1-5 since this tweet. She just lost again tonight as huge -350 favorite favorite 👀#BKFC#BKFC19pic.twitter.com/An3JZerGWC — Luca Fury (@FurysFightPicks) July 24, 2021

But by the third, it was clear that Ostovich was displaying superior technical striking – frequently finding a home for her punches around, or even through, VanZant's guard.

Ostovich appeared to have VanZant in trouble late in the fight after another overhand landed flush to her jaw, but she gamely fought back – although it was easy to see why the judges declared Ostovich's strikes the more affecting.

When the scores were read aloud (48-47, 48-47, and 49-46) VanZant's smile melted into scorn and she made a beeline for the backstage area, where she skipped the post-fight press conference and will now have to lick her wounds and consider if a third outing in the bare-knuckle ring is her wisest career move.

The courage and toughness these two young women have shown is tremendous. @rachaelostovich and @paigevanzant are doing their thing. 3-1 Rach! Honestly this is crazy and fun 😮 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 24, 2021

I thought Ostivich won the fight pretty clearly. Why was Paige so upset that she stormed off? — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) July 24, 2021

"Hell yeah [I felt comfortable]," Ostovich said afterwards. "It’s been a long time. Two-and-a-half years since the last time we’ve been in the cage.

"A completely different sport but I still fought Paige VanZant. Give her a freaking hand, a round of applause, show some respect."

"The courage and toughness these two young women have shown is tremendous," wrote former UFC champion Daniel Cormier while watching the fight, before adding that he was surprised at VanZant's reaction to her loss.

I’m confused on how Paige thought she won 🤔 — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) July 24, 2021

"Rachael Ostovich and Paige VanZant are doing their thing. 3-1 Rach! Honestly, this is crazy and fun.

"I thought Ostovich won the fight pretty clearly. Why was Paige so upset that she stormed off?" he said.

"I’m confused on how Paige thought she won," agreed UFC middleweight Eryk Anders.