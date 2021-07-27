 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Double delight: Russia win SECOND Olympic taekwondo title in two days as Larin tastes gold in Tokyo

27 Jul, 2021 15:44
Larin proudly displayed his gold medal. © Reuters
Vladislav Larin claimed Russia's second taekwondo gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Tuesday by defeating North Macedonia's Dejan Georgievski in the +80kg category to thrill the nation.

Larin's success follows on from that which Maksim Khramtcov enjoyed yesterday when defeating Jordanian Saleh Elsharabaty.

In turn, Khramtcov won Russia's first ever men's gold medal in the martial art - this time in the -80kg category - with these feats collectively causing Russia's Match TV to ask "Taekwondo what are you doing with us?".

Vladislav Larin won taekwondo gold for Russia. © Reuters

But Larin's finals rival Dejan Georgievski also made history for his own country by scooping their first-ever silver in any Olympic competition.

Elsewhere, Rafael Yunier Alba Castillo of Cuba and South Korea's In Kyo Don go home with bronze medals.

At the end of Day Four of the postponed competition, hosts Japan lead in the medal table with 18 medals overall boosted by 10 golds.

They are followed by the USA (nine golds and 25 overall) and China (nine golds and 21 overall), as the Russian team (competing as the ROC) have already achieved an impressive seven golds while matching Japan's total tally.

