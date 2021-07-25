Staying putt: More Covid despair for Rahm as positive tests rule world number 1 & contender DeChambeau out of Tokyo Olympics golf

Top golf stars Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau will not play at the Tokyo Olympics after both tested positive for Covid-19, ruling the world number one out again after he caught the virus for the second time in two months.

Heavy hitter DeChambeau, who had been due to represent the USA, voiced his frustration after becoming the latest athlete to see their ambitions of taking part in the showpiece curtailed by Covid, while Rahm has endured a repeat of the test result that meant he was forced to withdraw from the Memorial in June.

The Spanish sensation was well on the way to winning that tournament when cameras captured him being told on the course that he would not be able to continue his campaign because he had contracted the coronavirus.

"I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA," said 2020 PGA Championship and US Open champion DeChambeau, the world number six.

I mean Rahm is both double vaccinated AND was Covid+ just a couple months ago.This delta variant is crazy.I hope I’m wrong but it seems like it’s gonna get really bad for the unvaccinated soon. https://t.co/kcbUS7Pg6W — Matt Smith (@SamENole) July 25, 2021

Jon Rahm's case is not just a big golf news story, but it seems to me to be an interesting medical case as well.He had #COVID19 before, he was (I assume, by now) fully vaccinated, and still got infected a second time. Would be interesting to know what variants were involved... — Nosferatu (@VC606) July 25, 2021

"Representing my country means the world to me and it is was a tremendous honour to make this team. I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo.

"I will now focus on getting healthy, and I look forward to returning to competition once I am cleared to do so."

Rahm tied for third at The Open in the UK last week, where DeChambeau also played.

USA Golf announces Bryson DeChambeau tested positive for COVID-19 and is replaced at the Olympics by Patrick Reed. pic.twitter.com/QSmfYzlnmR — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) July 25, 2021

Watching Bryson DeChambeau was the one thing I was most excited for #Tokyo2020#Olympicspic.twitter.com/VyrD3Bgu4v — Davey (@daveyhort85) July 25, 2021

The 26-year-old was fully vaccinated and was the bookmakers' favorite ahead of the start of play at Tokyo's Kasumigaseki Country Club on Thursday.

Open champion Collin Morikawa and former world number one Rory McIlroy are set to take part in the tournament, with Patrick Reed replacing DeChambeau in what will be his second Olympics appearance.

"I wish Bryson nothing but the best," said Reed, the current world number 13.

"I know how disappointed he is to not be able to compete, and I will do my best to play my best and represent our country."