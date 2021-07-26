 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Gold-en boy: Masterful Maksim Khramtcov becomes first Russian to win taekwondo gold by adding Olympics crown to his trophy cabinet

26 Jul, 2021 13:42
Maksim Khramtcov has struck gold at the Tokyo Olympics © Murad Sezer / Reuters
The 16th major gold medal of Russian Maksim Khramtcov's exceptional career could prove his most memorable after the 23-year-old tasted glory in Tokyo, winning the 80kg taekwondo title in style at the 2020 Olympic Games.

The popular Nizhnevartovsk-born taekwondoin beat Jordanian Saleh Elsharabaty on Monday to continue a memorable day for his nation after Russians scooped the all-round artistic gymnastics title and Sofia Pozdniakova won the all-Russian women's individual fencing final against Sofya Velikaya.

Grinning Khramtcov embraced Elsharabaty after becoming the third Russian taekwondo star to win a medal in Japan, following Tatiana Minina's silver at 57kg and Mikhail Artamonov's bronze at 58kg.

Four Russians had previously taken to the taekwondo podium: Natalya Ivanova won silver in 2000 and was emulated by Alexei Denisenko 16 years later, while Aleksey Denisenko and Anastasia Baryshnikova captured bronze in 2012.

Croat Toni Canaet and Egyptian Seif Eissa took bronze in Khramtcov's division.

