Teenage kicks: 13-year-old Japanese sensation Momiji Nishiya wins first-ever women’s Olympic skateboard gold

Japanese star Momiji Nishiya made history by scooping the first-ever women’s skateboard gold medal at the Olympic Games as the 13-year took the title in Tokyo ahead of teenage rival Rayssa Leal of Brazil.

Nishiya triumphed in the women’s street contest to defy her tender years, finishing ahead of fellow 13-year-old Leal and with Japan’s Funa Nakayama – a relative veteran at age 16 – completing what organizers believe is the most youthful-looking podium ever at the Olympics.

Nishiya’s glory makes her Japan's youngest-ever Olympic medalist and comes one day after male Japanese star Yuto Horigome claimed the men’s street title.

Osaka native Nishiya ended with 15.26 points on Monday, edging out Leal and Nakayama, who finished with 14.64 and 14.49 points respectively.

In coming home second, Brazil's Leal also became her nation's youngest-ever medalist at the Games.

Women’s Olympic #skateboarding street podium:🇯🇵 Nishiya Momiji: 13 years old🇧🇷 Rayssa Leal: 13 years old🇯🇵 Nakayama Funa: 16 years old🤯 — Olympics (@Olympics) July 26, 2021

Social media was in thrall to the talented teenage trio as they pulled off an incredible array of tricks at Ariake Urban Sports Park.

Skateboarding will now continue in its maiden appearance at the Olympics with the men’s and women’s park contests.