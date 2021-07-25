Chelsea target Erling Haaland makes young fan’s dream come true by signing autograph on pitch during match (VIDEO)

A youngster achieved a dream many football fans would love to achieve during an audacious pre-season friendly coup, reaching the pitch without interference and acquiring the signature of Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Erling Haaland.

The incident took place at the Bundesliga giants' Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, where the locals were hosting Spanish side Athletic Bilbao.

During the first half, the young enthusiast couldn't contain his excitement any longer and went for broke.

Spotting his opportunity as Haaland lingered in the penalty area in the hope of latching on to an incoming corner, the youngster made for the six-yard box, where the Leeds-born prodigy was happy to indulge him.

This young fan managed to get Haaland's signature, during a game 😅👏 pic.twitter.com/4kVTu0E2q4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 24, 2021

Signing the chest of the young boy's shirt, Haaland then kindly escorted him off the field out of harm's way, before the striker was hooked at half time in the eventual 2-0 defeat.

Walking sheepishly behind the goal, the youngster appeared to expect the worst as a serious-looking member of security personnel headed towards him.

But in keeping with the harmonious tone of the afternoon, the boy merely received a warm hand over the shoulder and was taken on his merry way.

Great to be back out on the pitch again! ⚫️🟡 pic.twitter.com/Tf2AQ5Za0L — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) July 24, 2021

The incident carried shades of the starstruck linesman who drew ire from the social media masses by asking for Haaland's autograph during a Champions League match last season.

It was later revealed that the official was raising money for an autism charity.

Following the friendly, the generational talent, who celebrated his 21st birthday on Wednesday, took to social media to mark his return to action.

"Great to be back out on the pitch again," he captioned a photo for his millions of followers.

Elsewhere, he added: "It’s good to be back and to play my first game of pre-season. The result obviously wasn’t good, but that’s not what it’s about.

"It goes without saying that we want to win, but getting to run and play with the team and work on certain situations is good. The season starts in two weeks and we’re going to be well prepared for it."

Erling Haaland has no agreement on personal terms with any club, as of today. But the real issue to sign Haaland this summer is Borussia Dortmund position. 🇳🇴 #HaalandBVB insist NO official bid received from Chelsea yet - not even discussing about players included in the deal. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 24, 2021

With Jadon Sancho having left for Manchester United in a $100 million transfer, reports are now spreading that Haaland will stay put in the North Rhine-Westphalia region.

Dortmund are keen not to lose two young stars in the same window as they bid to wrest the German top flight title from Bayern Munich's grasp.

Meanwhile, UK outlets such as the Evening Standard have claimed that Chelsea are readying a $178 million raid to test Dortmund's resolve.

Whether it's supporters or top clubs vying for his attention, Haaland's hallmark clearly remains one of the game's most sought-after signatures.