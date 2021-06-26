‘They forgot the main course’: Erling Haaland responds to reports he dropped $600K on lavish lunch in Greek celeb spot Mykonos

Erling Haaland is one of the most coveted young sports stars on the planet but if the idea of the Borussia Dortmund forward splashing more than $500,000 on lunch strikes you as a bit far-fetched, then you’d probably be right.

Haaland, 20, has been enjoying a post-season break on Greek party island Mykonos, soaking up the sun at a venue favored by celebs of all stripes from the world over.

The Dortmund ace – who has been linked to a blockbuster summer transfer to the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and Chelsea – has been snapped partying poolside and on luxury yachts, decked out in Louis Vuitton garb which is said to cost thousands of dollars for a single outfit.

Erling Haaland is partying with Riyad Mahrez on holiday in Mykonos 👀(via dawnward4/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/rDlAtPvurE — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 14, 2021

So far, so celebrity footballer.

But even by the standards of today’s free-spending soccer stars, claims in Greek news outlet Sportime caught the eye for their sheer decadence.

According to the outlet, Haaland splurged a whopping €500,000 ($590,000/£430,000) on a six-hour lunch at celebrity spot Nammos, leaving a mammoth €30,000 tip for staff afterwards.

The venue sells itself as the perfect locale to enjoy the “lavish beach life of Mykonos,” and the claims of Haaland’s indulgence were soon picked up by the likes of UK outlet the Daily Mail as well as football writer Stefan Bienkowski.

But one man for whom the sums don’t quite add up is Haaland himself, who has called out the reports as “fake news.”

“I think they forgot the main course,” Haaland joked on Twitter, adding clown and facepalm emojis.

...I think they forgot the main courses🤡🤦🏼‍♂️ Fake news https://t.co/sCYhKHCCzQ — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) June 26, 2021

Haaland is enjoying a summer break after another prolific season which saw him bag 41 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund.

The young hitman is under contract at the German giants until 2024, but has a reported release clause of between €75 million and €100 million which is said to kick in next summer.

Haaland is already being feted by a host of continental giants who look set to be locked in a bidding war for his signature this summer or next.

The wage demands being laid out to potential suitors by Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola are reportedly in the region of €35 million a year, meaning that a bumper payday is on the horizon for the young star in the near future.

For now though, casually dropping half a million on lunch seems a bit much even for a man with the footballing world at his feet.