 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Football wonderkid Erling Haaland wants to join Champions League winners Chelsea and is willing to wait for transfer – report

8 Jun, 2021 14:29
Get short URL
Football wonderkid Erling Haaland wants to join Champions League winners Chelsea and is willing to wait for transfer – report
Erling Haaland could join Chelsea © Matthew Childs / Action Images via Reuters | © Ina Fassbender
Norway wonderkid Erling Haaland, who is currently at German giants Borussia Dortmund and wanted by a string of top European clubs, is interested in a move to Champions League winners Chelsea, according to a report in England.

Chelsea are said to want to land hotshot Haaland this summer but are open to reaching an agreement for the start of the 2022/23 campaign if the Bundesliga contenders are keen to keep him for another year.

The 20-year-old is sufficiently hellbent on a switch to Stamford Bridge that he is willing to wait until next summer if necessary, The Telegraph has claimed.

Haaland is also fancied by Barcelona, with outlets including Spanish publication Sport saying that the striker, who scored 41 goals last season, has a release clause of around $91 million that will be activated in 2022, although his German employers have vehemently denied that suggestion.

Of all the clubs interested in Haaland, Chelsea boast arguably the strongest relationship with Dortmund after a successful deal in January 2019 that set up American star Christian Pulisic's switch to west London.

The British newspaper earlier reported that Chelsea's interest in Haaland has never waned despite Dortmund insisting he is not for sale.

It is unclear whether BVB would open to such an arrangement, perhaps exchanging Haaland for striker Tammy Abraham as part of the deal in a bid to repeat the success that England prospects such as Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho have enjoyed with them.

Chelsea could opt for another striker, although their options beyond Romelu Lukaku, who was a flop during his previous period at the club and pledged his loyalty to Italian champions Inter Milan last week, are reportedly limited. 

Chelsea are one of the few clubs that can afford Haaland's current price tag – said to be in the region of $212 million – in the current market along with Champions League final opponents Manchester City and their city rivals, Manchester United.

City might opt for wantaway Harry Kane if Spurs chief Daniel Levy proves reluctant to sell the England captain to the likes of Chelsea, who have a bitter rivalry with Tottenham.

Real Madrid are also thought to be hopeful that Haaland will stay at the Westfalenstadion, allowing them to potentially take advantage of any release clause next summer.

Also on rt.com Manuel favor: Erling Haaland swaps shirts with ref as Robert Lewandowski smashes goals record in last minute of the season (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2021. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies