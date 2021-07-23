 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Cancel the Olympics': Protesters take to Tokyo streets as Olympic Opening Ceremony gets underway

23 Jul, 2021 11:44
Protesters have taken to the streets of Tokyo to voice their anger at the Olympic Games, which formally open in the Japanese capital on Friday.

The delayed Games are going ahead despite Tokyo being in a state of Covid emergency and public sentiment remaining strongly against the event.

According to reports, the protests on the streets could be heard inside the Tokyo Olympic Stadium – where no spectators were present – during the Opening Ceremony.

Protesters carried banners reading “Cancel the Olympics!” and "Olympics kill the poor" while chanting “No, no, IOC!” in reference to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).   

