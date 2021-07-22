‘The OnlyFans Championship!’ Fans enthralled as combat queens VanZant & Ostovich face off ahead of bare-knuckle showdown (VIDEO)

Ex-UFC star Paige VanZant has said fans will 'come for the boobies, stay for the violence' ahead of her bare knuckle rendezvous with Rachael Ostovich, and that very much seems to be the theme following Wednesday's face-off.

VanZant and Ostovich rematch this weekend some two-and-a-half years after clashing in the Octagon in a fight VanZant won by second-round armbar submission.

This time, though, the gloves are well and truly off as the two fight sirens clash in the headliner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship's BKFC 19 card in Tampa, Florida.

Saturday represents VanZant's second attempt at claiming a win in her upstart bare-knuckle career after she was mostly dominated by former pro boxer Britain Hart in her debut fight in February. On that occasion, Hart started the faster of the two fighters and didn't relent until VanZant mounted a late comeback in the final round.

It was too little, too late for VanZant as the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model was easily defeated on the judges' scorecards by her more experienced opponent.

'12 Gauge' appears determined to record her first bare-knuckle success on Saturday night against her old foe Ostovich on a card which will have more than enough eye candy and flying fists to satisfy its growing fanbase.

VanZant and Ostovich top a fight card which puts the focus on the ladies of BKFC, with VanZant's February conqueror Britain Hart taking on Jenny Savage and Taylor Starling squaring off with Cassie Robb.

And perhaps taking a page from VanZant, whose profile (and bank balance) has increased immeasurably since she launched her own OnlyFans-style subscription website, some of the rest of the card's cast of characters couldn't help but to 'twerk' to steal some shine from the two featured fighters.

Reacting to the face-off footage, fight fans made their thoughts clear on the featured bout between the two pinups who can boast a combined Instagram following of almost four million people.

"OnlyFans Championship," one succinctly summed up the promotion for the fight.

Another joked, "Damn, I'm going to have to skip PornHub for one evening!"

"Twerking and chest tattoos. Definitely BKFC girls," said a third.