Pogba to PSG? Shock rumors claim Man Utd star ‘close to agreement with French giants’

Manchester United and France midfield ace Paul Pogba is close to agreeing terms with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, according to shock reports, with the club bolstering their squad for a fresh charge at the Champions League.

In an action-packed summer transfer window, the Parisians have already added Gini Wijnaldum, Sergio Ramos and Euro 2020 penalty shootout final hero Gianluigi Donnarumma to their ranks – all on free transfers.

For a fee of $70.6 million, recent Serie A winner with Inter Milan, the right back Achraf Hakimi, has also been brought in.

But Mauricio Pochettino's men aren't done spending yet.

Leading French football magazine L'Equipe claimed this morning that the Qatari-backed outfit need to cut their squad down from 40 players to 25 in order to recover at least $211 million.

This became apparent after a meeting with local financial watchdog DNCG last week, and was suggested to compensate for deficits ranging between $294 million and $470 million.

But Canal Supporters report that sporting director Leonardo is carrying on regardless with his purported approach for Pogba.

The outlet claims that an agreement is close to being reached with Pogba, who was once thought to be keen on a move to Real Madrid but is now said to be prioritizing a switch to the French capital.

Currently in the last 11 months of his Manchester United contract, it is believed a bid of about $59 million will be tabled to tempt the Red Devils into selling someone they paid Juventus more than double that amount for in 2016 to make him the world's most expensive player at the time.

Perhaps because of this, Canal Supporters allege the Premier League outfit will hold out for something between $82 million to $94 million before letting their charge go.

Represented by the notorious superagent Mino Raiola, Pogba would become the third-highest earner at the Parcs des Princes after Neymar and Kylian Mbappe if the transfer goes through.

With the potential arrival of the 28-year-old, it will be hoped by Leonardo and PSG fans that having a fellow 2018 World Cup team member among their number might convince the next generation talent Mbappe to stay on.

Like Pogba, he has less than a year left on his current deal, which he is apparently refusing to extend, and has also flirted with a move to the Bernabeu to try his luck in a more competitive league.

But if all else fails, budding Rennes wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga is similarly fancied by Los Blancos as PSG's Plan B.