French ace Paul Pogba parties with Ronaldinho in Miami as he puts Euro 2020 misery behind him (VIDEO)

Paul Pogba isn't letting France's shock Euro 2020 elimination at the hands of Switzerland get him down as footage emerges of the Manchester United star partying it up with Brazil icon Ronaldinho at a Miami nightclub.

Despite bending one of the best goals of the tournament into the top corner of Yann Sommer's net in the latter stages of France's round of 16 clash with the Swiss to give France a 3-1 lead with just 15 minutes to go, football once again proved the adage that it is a 'funny old game' when Switzerland pegged back the French with two late goals to bring the match to penalties – with Kylian Mbappe missing the crucial spot kick to send the French packing.

Football fans – and indeed Pogba himself – would likely have expected France to have been involved in the semi-finals, the first of which takes place on Tuesday when Spain and Italy clash at Wembley.

But if Pogba isn't sharing the pitch with the likes of Marco Verrati or Alvaro Morata in today's high stakes game, he has at least found himself in good company after jetting to Florida following the Euros – where he was spotted living it up with Ronaldinho inside a Miami nightclub.

Pogba and Ronaldinho catching up in Miami 🥰 pic.twitter.com/xlhjE4wWiW — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 6, 2021

Pogba, who is in Miami with his wife and children, was spotted in the area with Juventus star Paulo Dybala, who is absent from Argentina's Copa America squad due to fitness issues. The pair were also spotted with fellow Juventus alum Blaise Matuidi, lately of David Beckham's MLS outfit Inter Miami.

The three were also seen at the famous Miami nightclub Liv, where footage was uploaded to social media of Pogba greeting former Barcelona ace Ronaldinho, 41, winner of the 2005 Ballon d'Or.

The video clip shows the two football stars laughing and hugging, with Ronaldinho even going so far as to stroke Pogba's goatee.

The clip appears far more light-hearted than Pogba may have been used to in recent weeks amid rumors that the French squad was blighted by in-fighting throughout their Euro 2020 campaign.

Reports last week indicated that Veronique Rabiot, wife of France star Adrien, was critical in the stands of Kylian Mbappe's family and suggested that their son be "less arrogant", while also criticizing Pogba's relations after he was blamed for losing the ball shortly before a Swiss goal.

Further reports suggest that there were several rows in the dressing room, as well as rancor between Mbappe and fellow forwards Karim Benzema and Olivier Giroud.

It was also reported that Pogba insulted Rabiot on several occasions during the game because he was unhappy with his defensive contributions.

Pogba's vacation will likely serve as a welcome distraction from on-field headaches – but he could be set to hit the headlines again once he returns given that there is increased speculation that the Frenchman's future may lie away from Old Trafford, where he has one year remaining on his contract and doesn't appear close to an extension.