Kylian Mbappe ‘will NOT renew deal at PSG’ as details emerge of ‘fight in stands between moms’ in France Euro 2020 failure (VIDEO)

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has put the likes of Real Madrid on red alert by deciding not to renew his contract, according to reports in France. The end to France's Euro 2020 campaign, meanwhile, appears to have been fractious.

The sought-after 22-year-old is said to have told several members of his entourage that he wishes to move on, with Los Blancos among the chief candidates to secure the next generation talent.

A few weeks ago, Madrid asked PSG about his availability when negotiating another player and were told that he is strictly not for sale – but L'Equipe has now claimed that Mbappe will tak next season to decide his destination and leave on a free in the summer of 2022 when his current deal expires.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaif, the Qatari head of the beIN Media Group that owns the club, reportedly remains confident of being able to talk Mbappe round round.

Kylian Mbappe has told individuals at PSG that he WON'T sign a new deal and will see out his current contract, reports L'Equipe 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/QSIBucAl28 — Goal (@goal) June 30, 2021

Last night, France midfielder Paul Pogba went on the infamous El Chiringuito television program in Spain and insisted that Mbappe, who missed Les Bleus' fifth and final penalty in a shootout loss to Switzerland this week, wasn't at fault for the disappointing last 16 exit.

"Of course not," Pogba answered. "We have great players and we expect great things.

"Everyone expects from him that he always scores five goals, that he is the top scorer of the tournament.

"But he created chances, he did his job. He gave his soul, he gave everything on the field. He's a great, he's going to grow. He's not guilty – we're all in the same boat."

Paul Pogba pops on El Chiringuito. Chats for about five mins about France and then comes the Real Madrid question. "I was prepared for that question!" Pogba laughs. "So I have to say I've just arrived and have to go, that they're waiting for me. No, just kidding!" pic.twitter.com/conKS79POR — Euan McTear (@emctear) June 30, 2021

L'Equipe has claimed that problems within Didier Deschamps' camp stemmed from some of his men being tired of the golden boy's surly behavior.

In a post-match interview during France's program of friendlies before the finals, Olivier Giroud was accused of igniting a feud with Mbappe by remarking: "You say that I haven't been seen much but maybe we could have found each other better" – a reference to the youngster hogging the ball and not passing to him.

Mbappe was furious to the extent of wanting to a call a press conference to address the matter, but while Deschamps insisted to the press that the row had blown over, the likes of Steve Mandanda, Hugo Lloris and Moussa Sissoko were reportedly fed up with seeing him "sulk".

While quarter-finalists England, Spain and Italy have been allowed to play their group games and even some knockout fixtures on home turf, France were forced to travel to cities including Munich, Budapest and Bucharest.

There were complaints about not having a permanent base, the quality of accommodation in those cities and not being able to spend time with loved ones.

Veronique Rabiot, Adrien's mother, picking a fight with the families of Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe in the stands after France's loss to Switzerland.Like this is normal behaviour... 👀#FRA#Euro2020pic.twitter.com/JfY0NShexv — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) June 30, 2021

There is also reported to have been a nasty clash between the mother of Adrien Rabot, Veronique, and the family of Pogba and Mbappe in the stands as crashed out of Euro 2020.

Television footage is said to show Rabiot's mom exchanging words with Mbappe’s father, Wilfried.

Reports in France allege she accused Mbappe of being arrogant and said that his failure to keep France in the tournament from 12 yards should help bring him down a notch.

"It's embarrassing how he struck that, for a player of his level. He hit it too lightly. I hope you are going to scold him," Veronique said, according to The Athletic.

Veronique Rabiot is infinitely more entertaining than any WAG.#FRA — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) June 30, 2021

Veronique is said to have argued with Pogba's family and a TF1 journalist by asking: "You'll tell the truth now, too, won't you?"

"Like you did in 2018 with my son," she added, in reference to Adrien being exiled from the national team after refusing to take a place on a reserve list of players for Deschamp's winning World Cup squad.

The clashes in the stands last night during the Switzerland game, between Veronique Rabiot (Adrien’s mum) and the Pogba and Mbappé families is something else! Her telling Mbappé’s dad to tell off his son because he is too arrogant has to be right up there in terms of clashes!! — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) June 29, 2021

"Rabiot’s mother is known to be very sensitive and very close to her son and she didn’t appreciate what Pogba’s friends were saying about one of Adrien’s touches," said one 'well-placed source'.

"So she blamed Pogba for the loss of the ball in midfield [leading to Switzerland’s third goal]. Then she went to Mbappe’s father, 'You better take care of your son because he has a big head and too much protection from the press and I think he’s arrogant'.

"So it’s a mess and she is well known for that at Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus."

Deschamps must now work on mending the disharmony across his talented outfit, should France wish to defend their World Cup title in Qatar next year and avoid another implosion triggered by in-fighting.