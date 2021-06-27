Tour de France fan who caused 21 injuries by triggering mass crash with sign is now being HUNTED BY POLICE (VIDEO)

Police are looking for the female cycling fan who went viral on Saturday when causing what has been dubbed one of the worst crashes ever at the Tour de France, and could spend a year behind bars while hit with a huge fine.

Prosecutors in Brittany, northern France have launched a criminal enquiry after the spectator's hand-written sign - which read "Come on granddad-granny" in a hybrid of French and German - caused a huge pile up before she fled the scene.

Captured not even looking in the direction of the oncoming action, the fan caused mayhem during Stage One of the world-famous race with Tony Martin, who was on the right-hand side of the peloton, falling after crashing into her arm before taking his whole Jumbo Visma team to the ground with him.

Separately, German contestant Jasha Sutterlin has been forced to withdraw from the event entirely.

Huge crash on stage 1 of Le Tour de France today. pic.twitter.com/yQpKHN2Jg1 — MUHQ News (@MUHQNews) June 26, 2021

"The spectator who caused this accident left the scene before the arrival of the investigators," confirmed a Finistere gendarmerie spokesman.

"Everything is being done to try and find her."

"She was wearing glasses and dressed in blue jeans, a red and white striped sweater, and a waxed yellow jacket," it was specified.

The worst Tour de France crash I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/1jngQE1pYg — daniel (@cyclingreporter) June 26, 2021

Prosecutors have already confirmed a criminal enquiry is open on the suspect due to her "deliberately violating safety regulations and so causing injuries that might prevent someone working for up to three months."

As confirmed by the Mail, an offence of this nature is punishable by up to one year in prison in France and a fine of around $13,000 can also be administered.

Tour de France deputy race director Pierre-Yves Thouault has also spoken on the matter, and revealed that officials have filed a legal complaint against the vilified party.

"This is unacceptable behavior," he said.

"There are safety rules to follow. Spectators don't cross the road, they don't take selfies.

"Frankly, her attitude was insane. The show is the riders, not spectators who want to be on TV."

This stupid idiotic spectator caused the whole Pelaton to crash in Tour de France....horrendous. catastrophic. BAN THAT PERSON FOREVER pic.twitter.com/gOUgH3Lkfe — A.G.A.Michelangelo (@MagnusOpus33) June 26, 2021

"The Tour must remain a party but because of the attitude of a very small minority, it is ruined. We can no longer accept this," Thouault went on.

"We are suing this woman who behaved so badly.

"We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this don't spoil the show for everyone."

Now it remains to be seen whether the authorities will hunt down the woman, dubbed the "a**hole of the day" online, before she hands herself in.