Cycling superstar Pogacar breaks more records as Slovenian ace becomes first person to win Tour de France twice in a year (VIDEO)

22-year-old Tadej Pogacar has become the youngest person to win the Tour de France twice and the first to win two editions of the iconic race within a year, sealing victory at the Champs-Elysees on Sunday.

Prodigy Pogacar cemented his place as arguably the brightest star in the sport by winning the title again, taking victory by more than five minutes after dominating much of the race with a performance to silence anyone laboring under the illusion that his initial triumph last September could have owed much to good fortune.

Ten months ago, Pogacar swept to glory after countryman and overnight leader Primoz Roglic suffered a last-gasp meltdown during a thrilling final day of racing.

The newcomer had never taken part in the Tour de France before that debut appearance. He has now won consecutive crowns and six stages.

“Thanks to everyone who came to support us,” Pogacar said afterwards, basking in the glow of victory.

“I cannot describe how happy and proud I am to be part of this team and this journey.

"It’s been a difficult year with Covid – the organizers did such a good job. Thanks also to my family, my girlfriend, my friends. I am super-happy.”

In a tribute to Roglic ahead of his coronation, Pogacar held up his more experienced rival's number 11 race number while in the saddle, recognizing Roglic's unfortunate departure from this year's contest following a heavy crash during the first week.

Jumbo-Visma all-rounder Wout Van Aert won the final stage to ensure that the Belgian had collected time trial, mountain stage and bunch sprint wins in a remarkable display of consistency.

Van Aert saw off the challenge of Briton Mark Cavendish, who at one stage appeared likely to earn the record 35th stage win he has been chasing, only to finish third.

“This Tour has just been amazing," said Van Aert, who is now looking ahead to competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics which begin next week.

"It’s such a rollercoaster. To finish with a win like this is beyond expectations.

"A victory like this is priceless – my team put me in the perfect position.”