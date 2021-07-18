Hit for 6: Cricket clobberer crashes spectacular shot over roof as England maul Pakistan... and American fans are confused (VIDEO)

Cricket clumper Liam Livingstone hit two sixes over the towering roof of UK stadium Headingley to help England thump Pakistan in their T20 match, although not everyone was completely convinced by the scale of his achievement.

Heavy hitter Livingstone had shown Pakistan warning signs in the first Twenty20 earlier in the week, breaking records as he smashed a century despite England slipping to defeat at Trent Bridge.

His side earned revenge on Sunday, leveling the series with an emphatic 45-run win that included two eye-catchingly colossal strikes from the Lancashire batsman that soared over the roof of the Yorkshire cathedral of cricket.

"Livingstone is becoming a class act," said former England captain Michael Vaughan, praising the 27-year-old on BBC One after one of his efforts landed in a nearby rugby ground. "I've not seen a bigger six at Headingley."

When hotly-followed US outlet Barstool Sports caught wind of the footage, their typically American take on one of the sixes earned thousands of retweets and likes, as well as more than 260,000 views within hours.

"Dude just launched the ball out of the stadium," they wrote in an evidently impressed tone – but fans not accustomed to watching a sport that is far more familiar in Britain than the States struggled to comprehend what had gone on.

"So is that good or bad?" asked one, echoing the words of some casual fans in England by complaining: "Cricket is one of the most confusing sports."

"Is this the sport where games go on for days?" enquired another. "Is it called a ‘game’? Is it a match? What is this guy’s OPS [baseball calculating system]? I like his launch angle."

A baseball devotee pointed out that cricketers bat from the middle of the field, but the skeptics were soon put right by Livingstone's admirers.

"I don't watch cricket – I watch baseball," admitted one. "And Jesus hell, he knocked the cover off that ball."

A fan explained: "[Cricket] bats weigh about 1.5kg on average and they’re hitting a ball with a cork center covered in tightly wound string.

"There’s a reason why batsmen wear that much padding: that ball hurts. So yes, it is that impressive."

A Dodgers fan joked: "He hit the ball entirely out of the stadium and you’re not sure if it’s good or bad? Do you sports?"

At 1-1 in the series, England will be hoping for more from Livingstone in the decider at Old Trafford on Thursday. The star of the show, who hit 38 runs from 23 balls on the day, had a novel take on his powerful heroics.

"The harder you swing, the less far it goes," he said. "It's hard to swing at 80 percent. It's nice to be striking it cleanly and it's nice to be contributing to the team and it's even better to get the win.

"I felt like I've been playing well for a while. The work I've been doing away from the game is starting to pay off."

"I haven't tried to change too much. I've tried... not to overhit the ball. I've been working on trying to make myself adaptable because it's pretty much a no-go at the top of the order."