Fans & players FLEE Nationals Park stadium in DC during game as shooting reported outside (VIDEOS)

Shots that rang out near a base gate outside the Nationals Park stadium in Washington, DC have prompted spectators and players to flee in panic, ignoring the announcer’s pleas to stay put. Videos have emerged showing the exodus.

Saturday night’s game between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres was cut short after multiple shots were heard in the vicinity of the ballpark when the game was in full swing. The moment that the shots pierced the air, sending players off the field, was captured on a live broadcast.

You can hear the gunshots just as the broadcast cuts away pic.twitter.com/tBmbZaR3GB — Jack Leonardi (@JackLeonardi) July 18, 2021

The DC Metro Police Department reported initially that two people were shot just outside the stadium. "Two additional victims” linked to the incident later checked themselves into hospitals with gunshot wounds. Noting that the investigation was still active, police were quick to assure the public that there was “no ongoing threat” from the incident.

Hope everyone is safe at Nationals park. I heard a few loud bangs and then a mass exodus. View from my roof pic.twitter.com/MA1B7z83u2 — Jalen Drummond (@jalen_drummond) July 18, 2021

The sounds of the shots sparked mass panic at the stadium, as fans and players scrambled to escape the bustling arena. Videos show players dashing into the stands to apparently take hold of family members and bring them to the clubhouse, while spectators can be seen sprinting to the field towards dugouts to take shelter.

Players, including Fernando Tatis Jr. Just ran into stands and grabbed family members and brought them to clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/DlC1bSv3I7 — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) July 18, 2021

As fans set off, the announcer at the stadium asked everybody to stay inside for the sake of safety, but to no avail.

Fans could be seen running onto the field and into the dugouts at Nationals Park as the PA announcer tells fans to remain in the same stadium with reports of an active shooter outside pic.twitter.com/wPm4uaKdRm — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 18, 2021

The game was suspended and will resume on Sunday, the Washington Nationals announced, saying that they would play two games in a row, with the second beginning 24-45 minutes after the first ends.

The San Diego Padres, in turn, said “their thoughts are with everyone affected by the incident.”

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the incident outside of Nationals Park. https://t.co/rcvIrSjfns — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 18, 2021

