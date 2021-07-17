‘I don’t believe anything he says’: Boxing star Wilder’s stunning fiancee accuses Fury of ‘buying time’ with Covid postponement

Deontay WIlder's stunning fiancee, Telli Swift, has attacked Tyson Fury, claiming that the reigning WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion has backed out of the two fighters' trilogy bout this month for reasons other than Covid.

A third clash between the two, after their 2019 meeting was ruled a controversial draw and Fury won via a seventh-round TKO in February 2020, had to be postponed thanks to a covid outbreak in the Manucinan's camp earlier this month.

Fury is said to have had his first covid vaccine but failed to take a follow-up second jab, with Top Rank promoter Bob Arum appearing to confirm that the towering champion had been worried about becoming six through a second vaccine dose ahead of a fight that has now been rescheduled for October 9.

"He got vaccinated in Miami. He got the first shot. And then he said he didn’t want to get the second shot because he didn’t want get sick [from the vaccination] so close to the fight," confirmed the 89-year-old to Boxing Scene, who thought Fury had taken the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires just one shot, and not its Moderna counterpart, which needs two.

Wilder's fiancee is not buying this explanation, however, and explained her take and that of her "p*ssed off" partner's on the matter.

"You've trained so hard, blood, sweat, and tears and then for someone to have Covid, when Deontay’s fight with torn biceps, broken fingers, burns on his arms, and he still fought," she told TMZ.

"I just feel like with Covid, when you have sixteen days until the fight, he should still be able to fight and make it happen."

"I don’t think that he’s ready. I think he’s buying time, and I just feel like he feels Deontay is at [his] best looking-wise," Wilder's other half since 2015 added.

"I've seen Deontay in camp: his head movement is amazing, his defense is amazing, so I just feel that Fury's buying time.

"They say sometime in October, but who knows?," Swift, a former nurse, fashion designer and reality TV star, said.

"Deontay's more motivated than ever. He eats, sleeps, lives Tyson Fury. He's ready for Tyson.

"[Fury] was very careless and he didn't do what he was supposed to do. What we were told he did, he didn't do. I don't believe anything he says, and that's that."

Either way, each man now has an extra couple of months to prepare, with Fury promising to knock 'Big Dosser' Wilder "spark out".