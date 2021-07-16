‘Now we’re talking’: Fans back UK university’s decision to axe offer to student involved in racist Snapchat abuse of England stars

A UK university says it has withdrawn an offer to a prospective student as a result of online abuse towards Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, with fans on social media showing overwhelming support for the move.

Nottingham Trent University [NTU] appears to have become the first academic institution to have taken action following the vitriol sent to the trio in the aftermath of England's defeat in the final of Euro 2020, making its decision in a week when police have made arrests over the abuse and UK prime minister Boris Johnson has warned that perpetrators will be banned from matches.

The punishment is said to have been in response to a snapchat video in which an individual could be heard using racist language towards the trio of black players, all of whom missed penalties as England narrowly missed out on glory following a 1-1 draw in normal time.

A spokesperson for the university told Sky Sports: "This allegation does not involve an NTU student. We do not tolerate any form of discrimination, including racism.

BREAKINGNottingham Trent University has withdrawn their offer from an applicant who was found to be using racist language in the aftermath of England's Euro 2020 final.More to follow.#NTUpic.twitter.com/Ngk57M16rt — Platform Magazine (@PlatformOnline) July 15, 2021

This should continue to happen across the board for companies whom employ racists and other universities who are teaching them. Lessons need to be learned and an example needs to be set for no tolerance across the board. Stamp all hate speech out — Claire (@Stottie2240) July 16, 2021

"We looked into this matter immediately and as a result have withdrawn an offer to an applicant."

The vast majority of readers who responded on Twitter did so in order to applaud the intervention.

"This should continue to happen across the board for companies who employ racists and other universities who are teaching them," said one.

Baby steps....to the bigger picture pic.twitter.com/jGGmMuGOCF — P H E K O🇿🇦🇱🇸 (@Pheks_SA) July 16, 2021

Now we’re talking!! — Arthur Gallon 💭 (@arthurgallon) July 16, 2021

"Lessons need to be learned and an example needs to be set for no tolerance across the board. Stamp all hate speech out."

Earlier this week, an employee of well-known UK estate agent Savills was suspended despite claiming his account had been hacked following a tweet announcing that "n*gg*rs ruined it for us".

“Savills confirms that the staff member connected with the racist comments placed on Twitter claims that his account was taken over by a third party and that the matter is being referred to the Greater Manchester Police," the company said.

“Savills has acted swiftly and confirms that the individual is suspended from duty pending the findings of this investigation, which is being progressed as a priority.

“Savills has a zero tolerance policy on any form of racial abuse or discrimination.”

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old football coach who was reportedly arrested over a racist tweet sent from his account to Manchester United striker Rashford has claimed he may have "unknowingly" posted the abuse while drunk, offering an apology to the 23-year-old in the event that it did come from him.

How is withdrawing someone offer going to stop them from being racist it just not is it, there people bring racism up but not really anything being done about it — SvR Gaming 🐝 (@STIGvROB) July 16, 2021

“I was hammered at the time and don't remember doing it," dad and football coach Nick Lee told The Sun.

"But if I did, I want Marcus to know that I'm truly sorry and I apologize sincerely.

"After everything he’s done for my kids and all the other kids in the country with the free school meals.

Nick Scott the football coach who sent racist messages to Marcus Rashford said he was drunk at the time. I'm sorry that is no excuse. Alcohol doesn't make you racist. You hold those views regardless. — Louise 🦉 (@LouiseLacy) July 16, 2021

"He’s absolutely brilliant. He’s helped my family and I can’t thank him enough. I’m a quarter black South African myself and I was married to a German.”

The outlet said that Scott had been married to the late Susanne Hint, who was dobbed the 'Lotto Gran' after allegedly trying to claim a lottery jackpot of almost $46 million with a ticket she said she had accidentally put in the washing machine in 2016.

Scott is one of four people arrested so far in relation to racist abuse aimed at the England players. His account told Rashford that his award from the Queen "needs burning, you fake", concluding: "Pack them bags and get to your own country."