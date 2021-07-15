I’m not sorry, says Chelsea fan who put flare up bottom, drank 20 ciders, ‘banged a load’ of ‘powder’ & bribed way into Euro final

The England fan who has earned notoriety for having a lit flare protruding from his bottom says he has no regrets over the drink and drug-addled scenes that marred the Wembley final of Euro 2020, adding that he bribed his way in.

Surrey roofer Perry described storming the English national stadium without a ticket, which around 2,500 fans managed to do in an incursion that has led to widespread shock, as "p*ss easy".

The 25-year-old estimated that he had been on a bender that included 20 cans of cider and "a load" of "powder" that he "banged" when he was caught on camera baring his backside with the lit flare coming out of it earlier in the day.

Unrepentant Perry said he had been drinking since 8.30am on the "biggest day of my life" and was familiar with the skills required to sneak into a game without paying, having pulled the same stunt for England's semifinal win over Denmark four days earlier.

Horrified fans – many of whom had paid hundreds of dollars to be at the match – have criticized police and security forces as part of a national scandal in the aftermath of the horror, when England defender Harry Maguire's dad was among those affected by the pile-in, suffering damaged ribs.

"There were no rules that day," Perry told The Sun, donning the same distinctive Louis Vuitton bucket hat he wore on the day, which the outlet said was worth more than $750.

"All I know is that I loved it all. I was off my face and I loved every minute. Obviously, I didn’t have a ticket. I had gone in as a gibber [chancer] before, so I knew how to get into the stadium already.”

Perry said that he had spent around $345 on bribes, first giving a back-hander to a Covid-19 checker at the initial entrance, then using cash to persuade a steward at the main gates.

He proudly posed for a photo in front of the pitch once he was in, and now says he is eagerly anticipating a trip to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The firework, meanwhile, represented a "very irresponsible" stunt that he was less aware of because of his state of consciousness at the time.

“After 18 months of misery, I thought it would bring the England fans together," he said of his eventful day.

“It was the biggest day in English football for 55 years. There were thousands of fans in Leicester Square, the atmosphere was amazing.

“Everyone was fooling around and there was a bit of a competition to do stuff, so I just thought I’d put the flare up my bum.

"It was the biggest day of my life apart from Chelsea versus Man City in the Champions League [final].

“The flare burnt for about ten seconds or so around the cheeks. I didn’t feel a thing because I was highly intoxicated. No-one dared me to do it.

"I’m not saying sorry. My mates and I had one of the best six weeks of our lives."