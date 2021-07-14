NFL superstar Richard Sherman ‘subdued by police dog’ amid late-night arrest for ‘burglary domestic violence’

Five-time Pro Bowler and one of the finest defensive players of his generation Richard Sherman has been booked for 'burglary domestic violence' following a late night arrest in Seattle in which he was subdued by a police dog.

Sherman, who was formerly a key cog in the Seattle Seahawks' so-called 'Legion of Boom' defense, is currently being detained by authorities after being refused bail in the case and faces a potential felony charge related to the alleged incident.

A spokesperson for the Redmond Police Department confirmed that they received a call from a member of the public at 2am local time who claimed that an adult family member was trying to force his way into a residence in which he did not live.

Police arrived to find Sherman outside the house. According to reports, he engaged in a physical altercation with officers and was subdued with the help of a police dog. A police spokesperson also confirmed that no one at the residence was injured during the incident.

The former Seahawk faces separate charges from the same night after he allegedly crashed his car into a cement barrier on the freeway, after which he abandoned his vehicle and proceeded to the house in question on foot.

Sherman, currently a free agent, is vice president of the NFL Players Association's (NFLPA) executive committee, who later issued a statement following his arrest.

"We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved," the NFLPA said.

"We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us."

In addition to his five Pro Bowl appearances, Sherman, 33, has been selected to the NFL's All-Pro team on three occasions and was a 2014 Super Bowl champion.

He is currently without a team after being released by the San Francisco 49ers after the end of last season.